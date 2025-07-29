Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 51+ pipeline drugs in Thyroid Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Thyroid Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Thyroid Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Fore Biotherapeutics announced a objective of this Master Protocol is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of plixorafenib in participants with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, or recurrent or progressive primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors harboring BRAF fusions, or in participants with rare BRAF V600-mutated solid tumors, melanoma, thyroid, or recurrent primary CNS tumors.

In July 2025, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc . conducted a Phase 2 study will determine the confirmed Overall Response Rate (ORR) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) of repotrectinib in each subject population expansion cohort of advanced solid tumors that harbor a ROS1, NTRK1, NTRK2, or NTRK3 gene rearrangement. The secondary objective will include the duration of response (DOR), time to response (TTR), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and clinical benefit rate (CBR) of repotrectinib in each expansion cohort of advanced solid tumors that harbor a ROS1, NTRK1, NTRK2, or NTRK3 gene rearrangement.

DelveInsight's Thyroid Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 51+ pipeline therapies for Thyroid Cancer treatment.

The leading Thyroid Cancer Companies such as AffyImmune Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Suzhou NeuPharma, AstraZeneca, Verastem Oncology, Thryv Therapeutics, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Chimerix, Codiak BioSciences, LeadArtis, Tyra Biosciences, Roche, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Advenchen Laboratories , and others. Promising Thyroid Cancer Therapies such as Selpercatinib, Cabozantinib, Vandetanib, E7080 Capsule, Lenvatinib (DTC Cohort), Irofulven + capecitabine, XL184, AL2846 Capsule, and others.

Thyroid Cancer Emerging Drugs

rhTSH: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Recombinant human TSH (rhTSH) was developed to provide TSH stimulation without the requirement for THST withdrawal and the resultant metabolic disturbance, and without the drawbacks associated with the use of bovine TSH. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with thyroid cancer.

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Nivolumab is a human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including the anti-tumor immune response. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with thyroid cancer.

RX208: Suzhou NeuPharma

RX208 is a potential“best-in-class” BRAF V600E inhibitor with a proprietary novel chemical structure that is different from other marketed BRAF inhibitors. It exhibited high bioavailability and excellent anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical studies. Early clinical data demonstrated preliminary efficacy and good safety and tolerability in patients with cancer, warranting further clinical development. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with thyroid cancer.

AIC100: AffyImmune Therapeutics

AffyImmune's lead product, AIC100, is an affinity-tuned, ICAM-1 targeted, third generation CAR T cell therapy. AIC100's CAR has an affinity to ICAM-1 similar to the affinity between naturally-occurring T cells and their targets, which is much lower than most CARs used to date and reduces on-target off-tumor toxicities. AIC100 also expresses SSTR2 for real-time monitoring of CAR T cell distribution and activity. Preclinical studies demonstrate that AIC100 induces robust and enduring tumor eradication without toxicity-related relapse or fatality in various solid tumor models. Studies also suggest the potential for combination with anti-PD-1 therapies. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Thyroid Cancer.

The Thyroid Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Thyroid Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Thyroid Cancer Treatment.

Thyroid Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Thyroid Cancer market.

Thyroid Cancer Companies

Thyroid Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Thyroid Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Thyroid Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Thyroid Cancer Companies- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Suzhou NeuPharma, AstraZeneca, Verastem Oncology, Thryv Therapeutics, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Chimerix, Codiak BioSciences, LeadArtis, Tyra Biosciences, Roche, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Advenchen Laboratories, and others.

Thyroid Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Thyroid Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryThyroid Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentThyroid Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)rhTSH: Suzhou Zelgen BiopharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers SquibbDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)AIC100:Affyimmune TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsThyroid Cancer Key CompaniesThyroid Cancer Key ProductsThyroid Cancer- Unmet NeedsThyroid Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersThyroid Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionThyroid Cancer Analyst ViewsThyroid Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

