William Mckay Reflects On Creativity, Collaboration, And The Lifelong Rhythm Of Improvisation

Bill McKay MusicColorado-based keyboardist and songwriter shares insights on music, failure, and staying grounded after decades in the American jam and roots scene

BOULDER, CO - July 29, 2025 - William McKay, a veteran keyboardist, singer, and bandleader whose career spans decades and iconic collaborations, is speaking candidly about his creative process and the lessons he's learned along the way. In a recent in-depth interview, McKay offers a behind-the-scenes look at how improvisation, discipline, and reinvention have shaped his journey from college stages to international tours.

McKay, best known for his work with the Derek Trucks Band, Leftover Salmon, and more recently, Steely Dead and the Very Jerry Band, says his growth as a musician has always stemmed from curiosity and solitude as much as collaboration.

“You learn the most when no one's watching,” McKay shares.“The most important thing I do-still-is play alone. That's where the good ideas live.”

A Legacy of Performance and Process

Since studying world music at Colorado College in the late 1980s, McKay has embraced musical diversity and improvisational structure. From roots-driven jamgrass to Southern rock and Grateful Dead-inspired exploration, his sound is as fluid as the paths he's taken.

“I started with African and East Indian rhythms and ended up playing Hammond B3 next to Warren Haynes,” he said.“It's all the same journey if you stay open to where it leads.”

He's played with legends like Gregg Allman, Col. Bruce Hampton, and Phil Lesh. But McKay's advice isn't about chasing the spotlight-it's about learning how to stay in tune with yourself.

“When I left a big gig and tried to force my next sound, it fell flat,” he says.“It wasn't until I returned to Colorado and let the music find me again that I really felt grounded.”

Music and Mindfulness

The interview touches on McKay's daily routines, including time spent writing melodies in the morning and clearing his head through swimming. When overwhelmed, he doesn't push harder-he slows down.

“Being underwater clears the static,” he says.“Music flows easier when you give yourself permission to listen, not just play.”

His reflections also touch on improvisation as a spiritual act rather than a technical display.

“People think soloing is about showing off chops. But it's about listening and letting go. The rest takes care of itself.”

A Call to Young Musicians: Stay Useful, Stay Real

In a world where music is often algorithm-driven and hyper-polished, McKay's advice to younger players is refreshingly simple: prioritise authenticity and remain in service to the song.

“Write something every day-even if it's just a phrase,” he says.“And don't be afraid to sound like yourself.”

He also suggests creating a musician support network for touring artists-a place to find lodging, meals, and human connection beyond the venue.“Not everything has to be about profit. Sometimes the best idea is one that just helps someone else keep going.”

About William McKay

William McKay is a Colorado-based musician, bandleader, and composer. He has performed with the Derek Trucks Band, Leftover Salmon, Steely Dead, the Very Jerry Band, Coral Creek, and many others. His work blends roots, jam, Southern rock, folk, and improvisational styles. He continues to write, record, and perform with groups including the Bill McKay Band and the McKay Brothers, as well as contribute to a wide range of Colorado's vibrant music scene.