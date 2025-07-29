Heritage Restored: Lockhart-Krause Architects Complete Adaptive Reuse Of 145-Year-Old Brisbane Landmark

MENAFN - GetNews) Lockhart-Krause Architects have completed a transformative adaptive reuse project in Brisbane's Kelvin Grove, restoring a 145-year-old heritage building into a children's speech therapy centre. The design unites old and new through a carefully balanced composition - one side preserving the building's historic character, the other introducing a contemporary interpretation. The result is a layered, place-specific response that restores a Brisbane landmark and invites new stories to unfold.







Dating back to the 1880s, the building has had many identities - from candy store and pub to private residence, music shop, and a series of restaurants. Over time, its original structure was concealed beneath layers of unsympathetic renovations, including a Spanish Mission-style facade added in the 1930s that obscured its original masonry, detailing, and proportions. The new addition clarifies and responds to these heritage qualities- echoing the building's scale, material palette, and rhythm to create a respectful architectural dialogue between old and new.

“We aimed to honour the building's original character - sandstone brick walls, ornate windows, timber joists, and brick fireplaces - while clarifying the space and removing unnecessary elements,” said Jesse Lockhart-Krause , director of LKA.“The result is a place that is grounded in its history but significantly improves function and amenities for the people within.”

A new entry leads directly to a reception and admin area, anchored along the sandstone boundary wall to create a generous waiting space filled with natural light. Twelve consulting suites and a staff area were positioned on the upper level to maximise access to daylight, ventilation, and views toward Mount Coot-tha and Mount Nebo. The basement, once entirely dark, was opened up for indoor and outdoor play and music therapy. Original materials were reinstated throughout - with exposed sandstone, previously concealed timber joists, and a revitalised brick fireplace paired with new functional upgrades to bring warmth, clarity, and character to the space.

The success of the project depended on close collaboration with the client, builder, and many consultants, with the client reflecting:

“Lockhart-Krause Architects supported us from start to finish. They were great collaborators - their vision allowed a project we could have never imagined, adding significant value.”







The project adds to the firm's growing project portfolio across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, and reflects its ethos of human-centred, collaborative design.

“Good architecture is about teamwork,” said Jesse Lockhart-Krause.“We're always keen to connect with like-minded clients, consultants, and collaborators.”

Photographer: Christopher Frederick Jones, CFJ Photography

Builder: Charles Warren Constructions

Client: Brisbane Therapy Collective