SRK 800 RR: Calm, Ready, Unforgettable In The Rain

MENAFN - GetNews) Reach up in the rain and let it wrap around you. The SRK 800 RR sits, calm and ready. With outstanding performance and sharp design, wherever the SRK 800 RR takes you, it will leave its mark on the road. Just you, the rain, and the ride. That's the moment.

























With a long history, QJMOTOR has accumulated rich experience in motorcycle research, production, and manufacturing technology. Over the years, QJMOTOR has been committed to creating a diverse product lineup for global consumers. Building on road vehicles, it has launched multiple series, including sport bikes, rally, street bikes, cruisers, scooters, and ATVs, covering displacement ranges from 50cc to 1000cc and spanning fuel and new energy sectors, catering to diverse global consumer needs.

In terms of scale, QJMOTOR has two major production bases, with four R&D centers and three product testing bases globally, employing about 6,000 staff. At the same time, QJMOTOR actively constructs a global sales and service network, with products sold in over 150 countries and regions.

QJMOTOR has always adhered to an international strategy aimed at the world, aligning with motorcycle development trends, and continuously launching younger, more fashionable, and more vibrant models. This allows global users-from novices to enthusiasts-to find suitable products, enriching their daily commutes and riding experiences. Additionally, QJMOTOR focuses on building riding culture, continually working to create motorcycle culture for users at different stages, in various scenarios, and from diverse communities.