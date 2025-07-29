What Is The Relationship Between ROMOSS, Anker Power Bank And Battery Cells?

MENAFN - GetNews) Recent Safety Concerns Over Power Banks Draw Public Attention

According to recall notices issued by Romoss and Anker, the recalls were prompted by changes in the raw materials of the power bank cells, which could pose a combustion risk under extreme conditions. Investigations revealed that the source of the safety concerns-Amprius (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Amprius"), based in Wuxi, Jiangsu-currently has multiple battery and cell-related 3C certification certificates in a "suspended" status.

Regarding the issues with Amprius' cells, a company representative responded on June 27 that they are currently producing cells in compliance with regulations. As for the online rumors, market regulatory authorities are investigating the matter.

On the morning of June 30, an official from the Wuxi Market Supervision Administration stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released to the public in due course.

According to various news sources, Romoss has recalled 491,745 power banks, while Anker has recalled 710,000 units.

On June 26, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued an urgent notice prohibiting passengers from carrying power banks without 3C certification, unclear 3C markings, or those belonging to recalled models or batches on domestic flights starting June 28. Additionally, as reported by CCTV, experts from the China Academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology explained that power bank fires in aircraft cabins pose significant risks, hence the stricter regulations. "This year alone, there have been 15 incidents of power banks catching fire or emitting smoke mid-flight, nearly double the number from the same period last year."

AiFAST has noted that the safety issues surrounding power banks may stem from their upstream supplier-Amprius. The company produces cells for numerous power bank manufacturers, but its contract manufacturers allegedly violated regulations by altering cell separator materials. Public reports also indicate that some of the recalled Anker products contained cells supplied by Amprius.

Notably, a search on the National Market Supervision Administration's certification information platform shows that over 70 of Amprius' certifications are marked as "suspended" or "revoked," mostly for products such as "rechargeable lithium-ion batteries," "lithium-ion batteries," and "rechargeable polymer lithium-ion batteries." According to the China Quality Certification Center, 11 of Amprius' 3C certificates are currently "suspended," with the status updates dated June 10, 2025. The affected products include lithium-ion batteries, secondary lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable lithium-ion cells, and rechargeable lithium-ion polymer batteries.

Business registration records indicate that Amprius was established in 2014 with a registered capital of $83.49 million. Headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu, the company primarily engages in the manufacturing of computers, communications, and other electronic equipment. Its website states that it is a joint venture between Amprius Inc. (USA) and Wuxi Industrial Development Group Co., Ltd., specializing in the production and sales of consumer lithium-ion batteries and related components.

Public data shows that by 2023, Amprius had produced over 100 million lithium batteries in China. In the power bank industry, Amprius supplies cells to major brands such as Anker, Romoss, Xiaomi, Ugreen, and Baseus.

Regarding the cell issues, an Amprius representative reiterated on June 27 that the company is producing cells in accordance with regulations and declined media interviews. On June 30, the Wuxi Market Supervision Administration confirmed to The Paper that the investigation is ongoing and results will be disclosed later.

An industry insider with years of experience in power bank manufacturing noted that the sector is highly competitive, with many brands relying on OEM/ODM models, leading to squeezed profit margins for manufacturers. The most critical component of a power bank is the cell, accounting for 40%-50% of its total cost. To cut costs, some may compromise on cell quality. Additionally, cell production requires significant technical expertise and investment, meaning issues with a major supplier like Amprius can affect multiple brands. Therefore, regulatory focus should prioritize cell quality, such as through increased random inspections.

