Research Update: Honglu Steel Structure Hosts Institutional Investor Survey, Revealing Key Insights On Smart Manufacturing Upgrades
Key Highlights from the Investor Meetings
1. Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation
Honglu Steel Structure has developed a proprietary, replicable information management system centered on its "Project Management Platform." The system integrates with OA, HR, and NC platforms, while also incorporating:
Real-time production tracking & quality inspection (via the Honglu Smart Manufacturing mini-program)
Automated payroll calculation for workshop teams, improving efficiency and cost control
Unified management tools for production scheduling, material distribution, and performance evaluation
Additionally, the company has established a dedicated R&D team for smart manufacturing, investing in cutting-edge equipment such as:
Fully automatic steel plate cutting and distribution lines
High-power laser cutting machines
Self-developed welding robots (currently used primarily in-house, with limited external sales)
2. Order Trends & Production Capacity
Recent new orders are mainly for industrial factory buildings, though the company also serves large-scale infrastructure projects.
With 10 major production bases, Honglu Steel Structure's annual capacity reached 5.2 million tons by the end of 2024. The company is now focusing on optimizing operational efficiency to strengthen its competitive edge.
3. Future Outlook
Honglu Steel Structure remains committed to innovation-driven growth, with plans to expand its smart manufacturing capabilities and explore further applications for its industrial robotics technology.
For more details on the company's investor relations activities, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment