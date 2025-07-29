Research Update: Honglu Steel Structure Hosts Institutional Investor Survey, Revealing Key Insights On Smart Manufacturing Upgrades

MENAFN - GetNews)Anhui Honglu Group (002541), a leading player in China's steel structure industry, recently welcomed research teams from eight institutional investors, including Changjiang Securities, Huatai-PineBridge, and Tianfeng Securities, for in-depth discussions on the company's latest developments in smart manufacturing, order trends, and technological innovation.

Key Highlights from the Investor Meetings

1. Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation

Honglu Steel Structure has developed a proprietary, replicable information management system centered on its "Project Management Platform." The system integrates with OA, HR, and NC platforms, while also incorporating:

Real-time production tracking & quality inspection (via the Honglu Smart Manufacturing mini-program)

Automated payroll calculation for workshop teams, improving efficiency and cost control

Unified management tools for production scheduling, material distribution, and performance evaluation

Additionally, the company has established a dedicated R&D team for smart manufacturing, investing in cutting-edge equipment such as:

Fully automatic steel plate cutting and distribution lines

High-power laser cutting machines

Self-developed welding robots (currently used primarily in-house, with limited external sales)

2. Order Trends & Production Capacity

Recent new orders are mainly for industrial factory buildings, though the company also serves large-scale infrastructure projects.

With 10 major production bases, Honglu Steel Structure's annual capacity reached 5.2 million tons by the end of 2024. The company is now focusing on optimizing operational efficiency to strengthen its competitive edge.

3. Future Outlook

Honglu Steel Structure remains committed to innovation-driven growth, with plans to expand its smart manufacturing capabilities and explore further applications for its industrial robotics technology.

For more details on the company's investor relations activities, please visit