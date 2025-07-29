The Multi-Layer Composite Process Of Stainless Steel POTS

MENAFN - GetNews) The core of the manufacturing process of Stainless Steel Pots lies in "multi-layer composite". The design of different layers directly affects their performance, which is also the most significant difference from single-material POTS.

The single-layer stainless steel po has a simple process. After cutting the stainless steel plate, it is stamped into shape and then the edges are ground. However, pure stainless steel has poor thermal conductivity and is prone to local overheating. It is only suitable for stewing rather than stir-frying, and thus is gradually being replaced by multi-layer composite processes.

The three-layer composite process is the mainstream choice: the outer layer is made of 430 stainless steel with strong magnetic permeability to meet the heating requirements of induction cookers; The middle layer is made of high thermal conductivity aluminum or copper, responsible for rapid and uniform heat transfer. The inner layer is made of food-grade 304 stainless steel to ensure safety and non-toxicity. In terms of process, three layers of metal are rolled together into one through high temperature and High Pressure to avoid delamination. This not only solves the problem of poor thermal conductivity of stainless steel but also retains its advantages of corrosion resistance and easy cleaning.

High-end stainless steel POTS will adopt a five-layer composite process, adding two alloy transition layers on the basis of three layers. For instance, adding titanium alloy between the aluminum layer and the stainless steel layer can enhance the bonding strength. Or add antibacterial stainless steel on the inner layer to enhance hygiene performance. The five-layer process requires more precise rolling equipment and temperature control to ensure that each layer of metal adheres closely, thus incurring a higher cost. However, it can handle more complex cooking demands, such as the switch between high-temperature frying and low-temperature slow stewing.

The quality of the composite process can be judged by the "flatness of the pot body" : the surface of the pot body rolled by high-quality process is smooth, without bubbles or protrusions, and has better uniform heat conduction. However, Cookware with rough craftsmanship may develop local bulges, which can affect the heating effect.