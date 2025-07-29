New Jersey Bankruptcy Podcast With Daniel Straffi Jr. Interviews Jeff Horn Of Horn Law Group
The New Jersey Bankruptcy Podcast, hosted by Daniel Straffi Jr., offers essential discussions for individuals navigating financial and legal challenges in New Jersey. In a recent episode, Daniel speaks with Jeff Horn, Principal Attorney at Horn Law Group, about the critical intersections between bankruptcy and family law. The conversation provides actionable insights into how timing and legal strategy can impact outcomes in both arenas. To explore more about bankruptcy law and related topics, visit Straffi & Straffi Attorneys at Law .
Meet Jeff Horn
Jeff Horn leads Horn Law Group, a New Jersey-based law firm focused on divorce and family law matters. With years of courtroom and settlement experience, Jeff brings clarity and a results-driven approach to clients facing family transitions, custody disputes, or financial restructuring. His background spans both litigation and mediation, making him a trusted guide in high-conflict and cooperative cases alike. Through the Horn Law Group , Jeff works to deliver clear outcomes tailored to the needs of New Jersey families.
Episode Insights
In this episode, Jeff Horn and Daniel Straffi Jr. examine the risks and opportunities that arise when bankruptcy intersects with divorce and custody proceedings. Listeners will hear key points such as:
Strategic Timing: Jeff outlines why filing for bankruptcy before or after divorce proceedings can drastically affect asset division and debt responsibility.
The Role of Communication : Emphasizing that effective communication between attorneys in both fields is vital, Jeff describes how coordinated efforts can avoid adverse outcomes for clients.
Custody Considerations: The discussion includes how financial strain can impact custody agreements and what steps can be taken to protect children's interests during concurrent legal battles.
Common Pitfalls: Jeff warns against assumptions that bankruptcy wipes out all financial obligations, particularly when it comes to alimony or child support.
Listen to the Full Episode
This episode of the New Jersey Bankruptcy Podcast is available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Tune in to hear Jeff Horn's practical advice and legal insights for families navigating bankruptcy and divorce together.
