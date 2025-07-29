Azraq Wetland Reserve Wins Two Ramsar Awards For Biodiversity, Visitor Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Azraq, July 29 (Petra) – Jordan's Azraq Wetland Reserve, managed by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), has won two prestigious "Star of Visitor Centers" awards in the categories of biodiversity and facilities and services.The recognition came on the sidelines of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which is currently underway in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, with broad participation from member states and global wetland experts.Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh hailed the awards as a source of national pride and a testament to Jordan's dedicated efforts to protect its unique ecosystems and natural heritage. "This achievement reflects years of hard work and effective collaboration between the ministry and the RSCN and reinforces our commitment to advancing ecotourism and sustainable development in line with national and international environmental goals," he said in a ministry statement on Tuesday.Radaideh also extended his congratulations to the reserve's staff and RSCN teams, praising their ongoing efforts in nature conservation and in promoting sustainable tourism principles.RSCN Director General Fadi Naser said the award was the result of collective dedication and environmental stewardship demonstrated by the Azraq staff. "It affirms our commitment to sustainability standards and delivering a distinctive visitor experience, while strengthening Jordan's leadership in biodiversity and wetland conservation," he noted.Amer Rifai, Director of Protected Areas at the RSCN, said the awards confirm the success of the reserve's participatory management model. He added that the Azraq Reserve has effectively balanced ecological preservation with the development of tourism infrastructure and services, enhancing both its appeal and its benefit to local communities.Meanwhile, Azraq Wetland Reserve Manager Hazem Al-Hreisha said the accolades underscore the reserve's excellence in biodiversity protection and visitor services. He pledged to continue improving programming and community engagement in conservation efforts.Established as one of Jordan's oldest and most significant nature reserves, Azraq Wetland Reserve offers a unique habitat for migratory birds and wildlife and stands as a model for sustainable tourism and environmental development.