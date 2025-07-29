Svyrydenko On Moratorium On Business Inspections: We Expect It To Work Flawlessly
"We expect this moratorium to work flawlessly and that businesses will focus exclusively on developing their businesses and employing people. And, of course, we feel that businesses also expect the government to take tangible steps toward deregulation, so together with our colleagues, we have now begun an audit of all bureaucratic procedures, in addition to those that have already been abolished, eliminated, or digitized. Our task is to reduce bureaucratic procedures and, of course, to audit all government expenditures to see if we have the resources to free up additional funds and direct them primarily to the defense sector," Svyrydenko said.Read also: Trump gives Russia ten days to cease fire in Ukraine
The Prime Minister noted that the next government meeting will take place on July 30.“There will also be deregulation acts and issues related to increasing domestic production, issues related to supporting veterans, and, of course, many issues related to social policy,” she said.Read also: Zelensky announces changes to the budget to guarantee payments to military personnel and the families of deceased
As reported by Ukrinform, the government plans to launch grants for the production of bionic prostheses .
Photo: Svyrydenko/Facebook
