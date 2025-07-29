Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Civeo Corporation (CVEO) 2025 Q2


2025-07-29 07:06:22
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Civeo Corporation. CVEO reported 2Q25 revenue, Adj. EBITDA, and Adj. EPS of $162.7M, $25.0M, and ($0.25), respectively. This compares to our/consensus estimates of $167.5M/$163.0M, $25.6M/$22.6M, and $0.03/$0.18, respectively. Revenue was slightly below expectations, with upside driven by the Australian segment and offset by continued macro-driven headwinds in Canada. Adjusted EBITDA declined y/y, primarily due to the continued challenges in the Canadian business.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Reported $162.7M in revenue and $25.0M in Adjusted EBITDA; repurchased ~7% of shares outstanding for $19.1M.
  • Completed acquisition of four villages in Australia's Bowen Basin, strengthening regional footprint.
  • Awarded multi-year contracts in the Bowen Basin totaling A$314M in expected revenue.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

MENAFN29072025004218003983ID1109859553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search