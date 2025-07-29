Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Civeo Corporation (CVEO) 2025 Q2
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Reported $162.7M in revenue and $25.0M in Adjusted EBITDA; repurchased ~7% of shares outstanding for $19.1M. Completed acquisition of four villages in Australia's Bowen Basin, strengthening regional footprint. Awarded multi-year contracts in the Bowen Basin totaling A$314M in expected revenue.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment