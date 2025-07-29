Nexa Reports 2025 First Half Exploration Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Luxembourg, Luxembourg--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa", or "Company") is pleased to announce the drilling and assay results for the first half of 2025. This document contains forward-looking statements.

Summary

Nexa's 2025 drilling strategy prioritized three key areas: near-mine expansion, brownfield and infill drilling, and greenfield exploration of promising projects.

At the end of the first half of 2025, drilling totaled 131,910 meters, comprising: 28,145 meters of exploration drilling and 103,765 meters of mining infill drilling.

Exploration drilling in Peru totaled 14,281 meters (with ten rigs), 13,208 meters in Brazil (with five rigs), 656 meters in Namibia (with one rig), and 9,030 meters dedicated to early-stage greenfield projects in Peru (with eight rigs). For the second half of 2025, planned drilling includes 28,595 meters in Peru (with ten rigs) and 18,650 meters in Brazil (with eleven rigs), totaling 47,245 meters.

Highlights



Cerro Lindo, Orebody 8C: 4.2 meters at 2.92% Zn, 0.30% Pb, 0.16% Cu, and 33.26 g/t Ag in drill hole PECLD07895 from 561.0 meters.

Aripuanã, Massaranduba target: 10.8 meters at 7.59% Zn, 3.30% Pb, 0.18% Cu and 62.03 g/t Ag, including 4.8 meters with 16.60% Zn, 5.50% Pb, 0.11% Cu and 68.71 g/t Ag in drill hole BRAPD000224 from 299.6 meters.

Vazante (Conexão Sucuri Norte) target: 6.3 meters at 22.14% Zn, 0.19% Pb and 16.57 g/t Ag in drill hole BRBVZEND000079 from 426.1 meters. El Porvenir (Integración) target: 18.6 meters at 2.83% Zn, 1.87% Pb, 0.07% Cu, 69.01 g/t Ag and 1.40 g/t Au in drill hole PEEPD03012 from 210.0 meters.

Commenting on the report, Jones Belther, Senior Vice President of Technical Services & Business Development, stated: "In the first half of 2025, we delivered 85% of our planned exploration drilling, primarily due to: adverse weather conditions and operational delays in deviation drilling at Cerro Lindo, as well as challenges posed by karstic terrain in Vazante, completing 28,145 meters. Our brownfield exploration programs advanced steadily, focusing on expanding our portfolio and aiming at future extension of the life of our mines. In terms of key achievements: at Cerro Lindo, drilling continued to confirm the depth and continuity of mineralization in Orebody 8C; at Aripuanã, exploration of the Massaranduba target, located 3 km southeast of Babaçu, continued to confirm promising intercepts and continuity of mineralization; at Vazante, results confirmed mineralization at the Conexão Sucuri Norte target; and at El Porvenir, exploration continued to confirm the expansion of the mineralized zone at the Integración target. For the second half of the year, we plan to drill 47,245 meters, with a focus on Peru."

For a full version of this document, please go to our Investor Relations website at: .

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost, integrated polymetallic producer, zinc being our main product, with over 65 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates four long-life underground polymetallic mines, two located in the Central Andes region of Peru, and two located in Brazil (one in the state of Minas Gerais and one in the state of Mato Grosso). Nexa also owns and operates one low-cost polymetallic open pit mine, also in the Central Andes region of Peru, and three smelters, two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil (Três Marias and Juiz de Fora), and one, located in Lima, which is Cajamarquilla, the largest smelter in the Americas.

Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2024 and one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2024, according to Wood Mackenzie.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Team

...







