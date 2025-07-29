403
Allegiant, Element Fleet, Electrovaya At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Tuesday. Allegiant Gold
announces that the Company is launching a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 14,000,000 units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.14 Tuesday. No news stories today. Element Fleet today announced the launch of Element Mobility - a bold new division to advance next-generation fleet technologies, continuing Element's leadership role in shaping the future of intelligent mobility.
Electrovaya Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.93 Tuesday. Electrovaya Tuesday announced the launch of multiple battery system products designed specifically for airport ground support equipment (GSE). Developed in collaboration with a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier, these innovative systems support a broad range of electrified ground support equipment (GSE) applications, including airplane tuggers, baggage tractors, belt loaders, cargo loaders, and more.
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.25 Tuesday. Secure reported today its operational and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Recorded net income of $31 million ( $0.14 per basic share), relatively flat from Q2 2024 on an absolute basis, and up 17% on a per share basis due to the share buybacks over the past year reducing the weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter by 15%.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Tuesday. Star Tuesday summarized the latest activity at the ongoing drill program at its flagship Star Project located within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Recognized as one of the most geologically endowed regions in the province, this fully funded campaign is focused on expanding the existing discovery across the Star Project.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Andrew Peller Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $5.50 Tuesday. No news stories today.
ADYA Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 Tuesday. No news stories today.
AuQ Gold Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.97 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.10 Tuesday. No news stories today.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $108.55 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
CI Financial Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.94 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.45 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $277.68 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $99.81 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.91 Tuesday. No news stories today.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Monday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.77 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.80 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Almadex Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,500.61 Tuesday. No news stories today.
FP Newspapers Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Geodrill Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.83 Tuesday. No news stories today.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Headwater Gold Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $118.56 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Intermap Technologies Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.19 Tuesday. No news stories today.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.13 Tuesday. No news stories today.
IntellisTech (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kiplin Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.76 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Life & Banc Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.84 Tuesday. No news stories today.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.70 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Tuesday. No news stories today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.61 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Pampa Metals Corporation (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.56 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.26 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $10.97 Tuesday. No news stories today.
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.78 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.83 Tuesday. No news stories today.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Surge Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.62 Tuesday. No news stories today.
5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.76 Tuesday. No news stories today.
