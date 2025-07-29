Precision Drilling Announces 2025 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release contains“forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to certain Financial Measures and Ratios, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, loss (gain) on investments and other assets, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations, Net Capital Spending, Working Capital and Total Long-term Financial Liabilities. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ( IFRS ) Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See“Financial Measures and Ratios” later in this news release. Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision" or the "Company") (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) announces 2025 second quarter results and confirms shareholder return targets while increasing its investment in its Super Series rig fleet to meet customer demand and drive drilling revenue growth. Financial Highlights

Revenue was $407 million, including $7 million for customer-funded rig upgrades, compared to $429 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower U.S. and international activity and day rates, as well as a decline in well service activity.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $108 million, including $4 million of share-based compensation expense. In 2024, second quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $115 million and included share-based compensation expense of $10 million.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders in the second quarter was $16 million or $1.21 per share, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of positive earnings. In the second quarter of 2024, net earnings attributable to shareholders was $21 million or $1.44 per share.

Cash provided by operations during the quarter was $147 million and the Company repaid $74 million of debt and repurchased $14 million of common shares. Year to date, Precision has repaid $91 million of debt and repurchased $45 million of shares and is well above the midpoint of its annual guidance for both these targets. Capital expenditures were $53 million, bringing the year-to-date total to $113 million. Precision has revised its 2025 capital budget to $240 million from $200 million as it plans to upgrade 22 of its Super Series rigs to meet customer demand, secure additional customer commitments, and drive revenue growth.

Operational Highlights

Canada averaged 50 active drilling rigs compared to 49 active rigs in the second quarter of 2024, outpacing Canadian industry activity that declined 5%.

Canadian revenue per utilization day increased to $37,725 from $36,075 in the same period last year, primarily due to customer-funded rig upgrades.

U.S. averaged 33 active rigs versus 36 in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a similar decline as industry activity. Compared to the first quarter, Precision's average U.S. rig count was up three rigs with U.S. rig utilization days increasing 13% while industry declined 3%.

U.S. revenue per utilization day was US$31,113 compared to US$33,227 in the same period last year, primarily due to lower industry activity that caused downward pressure on rates.

Internationally, we averaged seven active rigs versus eight in the second quarter of 2024 and realized revenue of US$36 million compared to US$40 million in the second quarter of 2024. Service rig operating hours decreased 23% compared to the same quarter in 2024 due to customer driven project deferrals, the impact of weather, and lower U.S. activity. During the quarter we wound down our U.S. well servicing operations, selling certain assets and mobilizing others into Canada. (1) See“FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Precision's second quarter financial and operational results were stronger than we anticipated, with excellent free cash flow, new contracts booked in Canada and the U.S., and strong customer demand for Precision's Super Triple rigs in every natural gas basin in North America coupled with sustained strong demand for our pad-capable Super Single rigs, supporting heavy oil drilling in Canada. We generated revenue of $407 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million, and net earnings attributable to shareholders of $16 million or $1.21 per share. I am pleased how our highly experienced team, committed to serving our customers, continues to deliver positive returns for our shareholders. “Cash provided by operations was $147 million in the second quarter, allowing us to reduce debt by $74 million, repurchase $14 million of shares, and fund capital expenditures of $53 million. Year to date, we reduced debt by $91 million and repurchased $45 million of shares. We are well above the midpoint of our annual guidance for both debt repayments and share repurchases, and confident in our ability to meet our 2025 targets.

“In Canada, we averaged 50 active rigs in the quarter compared to 49 a year ago, outpacing industry activity that declined year over year. Our outperformance was driven by strong demand for our growing fleet of pad-capable Super Series rigs that provide customers improved efficiencies and minimizing the impact of spring breakup. We deployed two pad-capable Super Single rigs earlier this year to meet customer demand for heavy oil development drilling. Undoubtedly, Canada's improved takeaway capacity from the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has increased heavy oil activity since its start up in mid-2024 and driven our Super Single utilization to near full capacity. LNG Canada made its first shipment in early July and once this facility achieves its run rate capacity, demand for our Super Triple rigs could exceed current supply.

“In the U.S., while the industry's rig count continued to fall during the quarter, we increased our activity 13% versus the first quarter of the year and averaged 33 active rigs with an exit rate of 35 active rigs. Our growth was the result of capitalizing on emerging opportunities in U.S. natural gas plays as customers are becoming more constructive on LNG off-take and AI demand, which is driving additional drilling. With a strong reputation for drilling in natural gas basins such as the Haynesville and Marcellus, we expect our U.S. rig activity to further increase as we deploy additional natural gas drilling rigs through the remainder of the year.

“Our international drilling operations performed as expected, generating US$36 million in revenue and strong free cash flow during the quarter. We have five rigs active in Kuwait and two in Saudi Arabia, with the majority of these rigs under five-year term contracts that extend into 2027 and 2028.

“Completion and Production Services revenue was lower than expected as our service rig operating hours declined 23% year over year. This decrease was attributable to customer driven project deferrals, due to market and commodity price volatility, and the impact of weather, including wet conditions and wildfires. The business generated Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million and we expect activity to improve in the second half of the year as customers move forward with previously deferred projects.

“With strong demand for drilling in Canada and improving sentiment for natural gas drilling in the U.S., customers are requesting a higher number of rig upgrades than we expected earlier this year. As a result, we have increased our capital budget from $200 million to $240 million to support these requests and provide Precision's customers with some of the most technologically advanced Super Single and Super Triple rigs in North America. In 2025, we plan to upgrade 22 of our Super Series rigs, which is driving more customer commitments and revenue growth from our drilling operations. Our 2025 upgrade capital is supported by up-front customer payments, term contracts, and higher day rate commitments. We remain positioned to further adjust capital spending up or down in response to evolving customer demand.

"Our revised capital plan aligns with our annual strategic priorities to drive revenue growth from our existing service lines. We believe a combination of debt reduction, share buybacks, and investments in our own business will generate the greatest returns for our shareholders. I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued support," concluded Mr. Neveu. SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenue 406,615 429,214 (5.3 ) 902,946 957,002 (5.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 108,100 115,121 (6.1 ) 245,597 258,270 (4.9 ) Net earnings 16,487 20,701 (20.4 ) 51,434 57,217 (10.1 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders 16,267 20,701 (21.4 ) 50,778 57,217 (11.3 ) Cash provided by operations 147,495 174,075 (15.3 ) 210,914 239,618 (12.0 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 104,290 111,750 (6.7 ) 214,132 229,515 (6.7 ) Cash used in investing activities 36,049 26,943 33.8 93,251 102,180 (8.7 ) Capital spending by spend category(1) Expansion and upgrade 26,757 8,422 217.7 46,303 22,792 103.2 Maintenance and infrastructure 26,016 30,001 (13.3 ) 66,435 71,158 (6.6 ) Proceeds on sale (11,829 ) (10,992 ) 7.6 (15,594 ) (16,178 ) (3.6 ) Net capital spending(1) 40,944 27,431 49.3 97,144 77,772 24.9 Net earnings attributable to shareholders per share : Basic 1.21 1.44 (16.0 ) 3.75 3.97 (5.5 ) Diluted 1.07 1.44 (25.7 ) 3.28 3.97 (17.3 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,401 14,389 (6.9 ) 13,541 14,398 (6.0 ) Diluted 13,987 14,395 (2.8 ) 14,158 14,402 (1.7 )

Operating Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Contract drilling rig fleet 215 214 0.5 215 214 0.5 Drilling rig utilization days: Canada 4,580 4,464 2.6 11,260 11,081 1.6 U.S. 3,033 3,236 (6.3 ) 5,724 6,689 (14.4 ) International 680 728 (6.6 ) 1,400 1,456 (3.8 ) Revenue per utilization day: Canada (Cdn$) 37,725 36,075 4.6 36,465 35,789 1.9 U.S. (US$) 31,113 33,227 (6.4 ) 32,074 33,041 (2.9 ) International (US$) 53,129 55,301 (3.9 ) 51,221 54,055 (5.2 ) Operating costs per utilization day: Canada (Cdn$) 22,419 21,652 3.5 21,471 20,641 4.0 U.S. (US$) 22,087 22,427 (1.5 ) 22,784 22,062 3.3 Service rig fleet 144 165 (12.7 ) 144 165 (12.7 ) Service rig operating hours 43,837 57,051 (23.2 ) 110,823 131,555 (15.8 )

Drilling Activity

Average for the quarter ended 2024 Average for the quarter ended 2025 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Average Precision active rig count(1): Canada 73 49 72 65 74 50 U.S. 38 36 35 34 30 33 International 8 8 8 8 8 7 Total 119 93 115 107 112 90

Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Working capital(1) 3,681 162,592 Cash 46,698 73,771 Long-term debt 546,429 812,469 Total long-term financial liabilities(1) 609,299 888,173 Total assets 2,742,837 2,956,315 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio (1) 0.25 0.33

Summary for the three months ended June 30, 2025:



Revenue in the second quarter was $407 million and included $7 million for customer-funded upgrades. While Canadian drilling activity and day rates increased over the same period last year, revenue decreased $23 million from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to U.S. and international drilling activity declining 6% and 7%, respectively, and well service activity falling 23%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $108 million compared to $115 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower activity impacting revenue offset in part by lower share-based compensation expense, which was $4 million versus $10 million in the same period last year. For additional information on share-based compensation please refer to "Other Items" later in the this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) was 27%, consistent with the second quarter of 2024.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $16 million or $1.21 per share compared to $21 million or $1.44 per share for the same period last year. On a diluted basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders was $1.07 versus $1.44 in 2024. Precision has consistently delivered positive quarterly net earnings for the past three years.

Cash provided by operations was $147 million and the Company repurchased 237,085 shares for $14 million, and redeemed US$60 million of its 2026 unsecured senior notes, ending the quarter with $47 million of cash and almost $530 million of available liquidity.

In Canada, revenue per utilization day was $37,725 compared to $36,075 in the same period last year. The increase related to $7 million of revenue earned for customer funded rig upgrades, amounting to $1,440 on a daily basis.

Canadian operating costs per utilization day increased 4% to $22,419, mainly due to labor costs related to rig mix and recoverable expenses offset in revenue.

In the U.S., revenue per utilization day was US$31,113 compared to US$33,227 in the same period last year, as lower industry activity caused downward pressure on rates. In the previous quarter, U.S. revenue per utilization day was US$33,157 but included US$1,263 of idle but contracted rig revenue.

U.S. operating costs per utilization day remained consistent at US$22,087 versus US$22,427 in the second quarter of 2024. With an increasing rig count, our operating costs per utilization day included US$648 of rig reactivation charges compared to US$242 in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, U.S. operating costs per utilization day were US$23,568 and included charges for mobilization costs and rig reactivations.

Internationally, we realized revenue of US$36 million compared to US$40 million primarily due to our average active rig count, which decreased from eight to seven in the second quarter of 2025 as one rig was temporarily suspended in Saudi Arabia. We expect to have seven rigs active for the rest of the year.

Completion and Production Services revenue was $54 million, a decrease of $12 million from 2024, as service rig operating hours declined 23%. This reduction was the result of customer driven project deferrals, the impact of weather, and lower U.S. activity as we wound down our U.S. well servicing operations, selling certain assets and mobilizing others into Canada. Adjusted EBITDA was $10 million, representing 18% of revenue and comparable to 19% in 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $25 million versus $29 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower share-based compensation expense. Capital expenditures were $53 million compared to $38 million in the second quarter of 2024 and included $26 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets and $27 million for expansion and upgrades.

Summary for the six months ended June 30, 2025:



Revenue for the first six months of 2025 was $903 million, a decrease of 6% from 2024. The majority of this decrease related to lower activity in U.S. drilling and our Canadian well service business.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $246 million from $258 million and included $7 million of share-based compensation expense compared to $33 million in 2024. Please refer to“Other Items” later in news release for additional information on share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was unchanged at 27%.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $51 million or $3.75 per share and comparable with $57 million or $3.97 per share. On a diluted basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders was $3.22 per share versus $3.97 in 2024.

General and administrative costs were $55 million and $19 million lower than the first six months of 2024, primarily due to lower share-based compensation expense.

Net finance charges were $31 million, a decrease of $6 million from 2024 due to lower outstanding debt balance, partially offset by the impact of the weakening Canadian dollar on our U.S. dollar-denominated interest expense.

Cash provided by operations was $211 million and the Company repurchased 646,058 shares for $45 million and reduced debt by $91 million by redeeming US$60 million of 2026 unsecured senior notes and repaying $7 million on the Senior Credit Facility. We ended the quarter with $47 million of cash and almost $530 million of available liquidity. Capital expenditures were $113 million for the first six months of 2025 and included $66 million for maintenance, infrastructure, and intangible assets, and $46 million for expansion and upgrades. By comparison, for the first six months of 2024, capital expenditures were $94 million and included $71 million for maintenance, infrastructure, and intangible assets, and $23 million for expansion and upgrades.

STRATEGY

Precision's vision is to be globally recognized as the High Performance, High Value provider of land drilling services. We work toward this vision by defining and measuring our results against strategic priorities that we establish at the beginning of every year.

Precision's 2025 strategic priorities and the progress made during the second quarter:

1. Maximize free cash flow through disciplined capital deployment and strict cost management.



Generated cash from operations of $147 million, allowing the Precision to reduce debt and buy back shares. On track to realize approximately $10 million in annual savings following fixed cost reductions in the first quarter to address market uncertainty.

2. Enhance shareholder returns through debt reduction and share repurchases. Plan to reduce debt by at least $100 million and allocate 35% to 45% of free cash flow before debt repayments for share repurchases.



Returned $14 million of capital to shareholders by repurchasing 237,085 shares during the quarter. Year to date, we have repurchased $45 million shares and are well on track to meet our annual guidance.

Reduced debt by $74 million and ended the quarter with almost $530 million of available liquidity. Year to date, we have reduced debt by $91 million, which is well beyond the mid point of our guidance. Well positioned to meet our long-term debt reduction target of $700 million between 2022 and 2027. As of June 30, 2025, we have reduced our debt by $525 million since the beginning of 2022.

3. Grow revenue in existing service lines through contracted upgrades, optimized pricing and utilization, and opportunistic consolidating tuck-in acquisitions.



Increased Canadian drilling rig utilization, averaging 50 active rigs versus 49 in the second quarter of 2024.

Grew US rig utilization in a declining market, averaging 33 active rigs versus 30 in the previous quarter.

Maintained strong pricing in Canada with revenue per utilization per day of $36,285, after excluding revenue related to customer-funded upgrades, which was consistent with $36,075 in the second quarter of 2024.

Increased 2025 capital budget to $240 million from $200 million to provide for 22 upgrades to our Super Series rigs and drive drilling revenue growth. Current market conditions and commodity price volatility make acquisitions less likely in the near term.

OUTLOOK

Near-term expectations for global energy demand growth have been tempered by several geopolitical events including OPEC+ easing of curtailments, trade and tariff uncertainty, and international conflicts. However, we believe the long-term fundamentals for energy is positive, driven by economic growth, increasing demand from emerging economies, and new demand for power.

In Canada, additional takeaway capacity for both oil and natural gas continues to support Canadian activity. LNG Canada made its first shipment at the beginning of July, and we expect demand for our Super Triple drilling rigs could exceed current supply once the facility achieves its run rate capacity. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion continues to support heavy oil production, driving our Super Single rig utilization near full capacity. While Canadian drilling fundamentals are strong, tariff and commodity price uncertainty have caused some producers to defer some work until later this year. We currently have 63 rigs operating and as these uncertainties resolve, we expect Canadian customer demand for oil targeted drilling to further strengthen.

In the U.S., while the oil rig count continues to decline, we are beginning to see natural gas drilling increase as customers are becoming more constructive on LNG off-take and AI demand. We currently have 36 rigs active in the U.S. and expect to increase our activity for the remainder of the year as we capitalize on emerging opportunities in natural gas basins such as the Haynesville and Marcellus.

Internationally, we have seven active rigs with five in Kuwait and two in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expect this same level of activity for the remainder of the year. The majority of these rigs are under five-year term contracts that extend into 2027 and 2028. We continue to look for opportunities to leverage our international expertise.

As the premier well service provider in Canada, the outlook for this business remains strong, driven by increased takeaway capacity from the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and LNG Canada, and our High Performance, High Value service offering. We expect activity to improve in the second half of the year as customers move ahead with projects previously deferred.

Contracts

The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under term contract by quarter as at July 29, 2025. For those quarters ending after June 30, 2025, this chart represents the minimum number of term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional term contracts.

As at July 29, 2025 Average for the quarter ended 2024 Average Average for the quarter ended 2025 Average Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 2024 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 2025 Average rigs under term contract: Canada 24 22 23 23 23 20 18 17 16 18 U.S. 20 17 17 16 18 16 16 14 9 14 International 8 8 8 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 Total 52 47 48 47 49 44 41 38 32 39

SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Precision's operations are reported in two segments: Contract Drilling Services, which includes our drilling rig, oilfield supply and manufacturing divisions; and Completion and Production Services, which includes our service rig, rental and camp and catering divisions.

SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenue 355,352 365,603 (2.8 ) 774,809 808,970 (4.2 ) Expenses: Operating 234,448 236,585 (0.9 ) 506,860 513,277 (1.3 ) General and administrative 9,482 9,264 2.4 20,511 22,266 (7.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 111,422 119,754 (7.0 ) 247,438 273,427 (9.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 31.4 % 32.8 % 31.9 % 33.8 %

Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2025 2024 Precision Industry (2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 74 214 73 208 June 30 50 127 49 134 Year to date average 62 171 61 171

(1) Canadian operations only.

(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.



United States onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2025 2024 Precision Industry (2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 30 572 38 602 June 30 33 556 36 583 Year to date average 32 564 37 593

(1) United States lower 48 operations only.

SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 Revenue 53,936 65,826 (18.1 ) 133,266 152,913 (12.8 ) Expenses: Operating 41,970 51,040 (17.8 ) 101,082 116,520 (13.2 ) General and administrative 2,090 2,346 (10.9 ) 4,762 5,348 (11.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9,876 12,440 (20.6 ) 27,422 31,045 (11.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 18.3 % 18.9 % 20.6 % 20.3 % Well servicing statistics: Number of service rigs (end of period) 144 165 (12.7 ) 144 165 (12.7 ) Service rig operating hours 43,837 57,051 (23.2 ) 110,823 131,555 (15.8 )

OTHER ITEMS

Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans

We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2024 Annual Report.

A summary of expense amounts under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash settled share-based incentive plans 2,662 8,677 3,065 30,436 Equity settled share-based incentive plans 1,551 1,202 3,978 2,077 Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense 4,213 9,879 7,043 32,513 Allocated: Operating 1,254 2,686 2,382 7,938 General and Administrative 2,959 7,193 4,661 24,575 4,213 9,879 7,043 32,513

FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures We reference certain additional Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ( Non-GAAP ) measures that are not defined terms under IFRS Accounting Standards to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA We believe Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain on investments and other assets, finance charges, foreign exchange, loss (gain) on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings and our reportable operating segment disclosures, is a useful measure because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Contract Drilling Services 111,422 119,754 247,438 273,427 Completion and Production Services 9,876 12,440 27,422 31,045 Corporate and Other (13,198 ) (17,073 ) (29,263 ) (46,202 ) Adjusted EBITDA 108,100 115,121 245,597 258,270 Depreciation and amortization 74,858 73,818 149,894 152,031 Gain on asset disposals (6,425 ) (7,675 ) (9,297 ) (10,912 ) Foreign exchange (1,617 ) (471 ) (1,250 ) (77 ) Finance charges 14,857 18,189 30,617 36,558 Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 1,674 48 1,625 (180 ) Income taxes 8,266 10,511 22,574 23,633 Net earnings 16,487 20,701 51,434 57,217 Non-controlling interests 220 - 656 - Net earnings attributable to shareholders 16,267 20,701 50,778 57,217





Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations We believe funds provided by (used in) operations, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the funds our principal business activities generate prior to consideration of working capital changes, which is primarily made up of highly liquid balances.

The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) operations. Net Capital Spending We believe net capital spending is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our primary investment activities.

The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) investing activities.

Net capital spending is calculated as follows:





For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Capital spending by spend category Expansion and upgrade 26,757 8,422 46,303 22,792 Maintenance, infrastructure and intangibles 26,016 30,001 66,435 71,158 52,773 38,423 112,738 93,950 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment (11,829 ) (10,992 ) (15,594 ) (16,178 ) Net capital spending 40,944 27,431 97,144 77,772 Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets - (3,623 ) - (3,623 ) Purchase of investments and other assets - - 11 - Receipt of finance lease payments (209 ) (193 ) (417 ) (384 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances (4,686 ) 3,328 (3,487 ) 28,415 Cash used in investing activities 36,049 26,943 93,251 102,180





Working Capital We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

Working capital is calculated as follows:





June 30, December 31, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Current assets 411,030 501,284 Current liabilities (407,349 ) (338,692 ) Working capital 3,681 162,592





Total Long-term Financial Liabilities We define total long-term financial liabilities as total non-current liabilities less deferred tax liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

Total long-term financial liabilities is calculated as follows:





June 30, December 31, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Total non-current liabilities 670,288 935,624 Deferred tax liabilities (60,989 ) (47,451 ) Total long-term financial liabilities 609,299 888,173





Non-GAAP Ratios We reference certain additional Non-GAAP ratios that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue We believe Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of consolidated revenue, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings, provides an indication of our profitability from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges. Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity We believe that long-term debt (as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to long-term debt plus equity (total equity as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) provides an indication of our debt leverage. For the period ended June 30, 2025 long-term debt includes long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt as reported in our Consolidated Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA We believe that the Net Debt (long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt less cash, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides an indication of the number of years it would take for us to repay our debt obligations. For the period ended June 30, 2025 long-term debt includes long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt as reported in our Consolidated Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Supplementary Financial Measures We reference certain supplementary financial measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Capital Spending by Spend Category We provide additional disclosure to better depict the nature of our capital spending. Our capital spending is categorized as expansion and upgrade, maintenance and infrastructure, or intangibles.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").

In particular, forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:



our strategic priorities for 2025;

our capital expenditures, free cash flow allocation and debt reduction plans for 2025 and beyond;

anticipated activity levels, demand for our drilling rigs, day rates and daily operating margins in 2025;

the average number of term contracts in place for 2025;

customer adoption of AlphaTM technologies and EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions;

potential commercial opportunities and rig contract renewals; and our future debt reduction plans.



These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:



our ability to react to customer spending plans as a result of changes in oil and natural gas prices;

the status of current negotiations with our customers and vendors;

customer focus on safety performance;

existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely;

our ability to deliver rigs to customers on a timely basis;

the impact of an increase/decrease in capital spending; and the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate.



Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:



volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas;

fluctuations in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development activities;

fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;

our customers' inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity;

changes in drilling and well servicing technology, which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive advantage;

shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs;

liquidity of the capital markets to fund customer drilling programs;

availability of cash flow, debt and equity sources to fund our capital and operating requirements, as needed;

the impact of weather and seasonal conditions on operations and facilities;

the impact of tariffs and trade disputes;

competitive operating risks inherent in contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;

ability to improve our rig technology to improve drilling efficiency;

general economic, market or business conditions;

the availability of qualified personnel and management;

a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services;

changes in laws or regulations, including changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and natural gas;

terrorism, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions where we operate;

fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the use of services supplied by Precision and Precision's ability to respond to such conditions.



Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which may be accessed on Precision's SEDAR+ profile at or under Precision's EDGAR profile at The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 46,698 $ 73,771 Accounts receivable 318,610 378,712 Inventory 45,722 43,300 Assets held for sale - 5,501 Total current assets 411,030 501,284 Non-current assets: Deferred tax assets 2,114 6,559 Property, plant and equipment 2,245,696 2,356,173 Intangibles 11,241 12,997 Right-of-use assets 60,006 66,032 Finance lease receivables 4,533 4,806 Investments and other assets 8,217 8,464 Total non-current assets 2,331,807 2,455,031 Total assets $ 2,742,837 $ 2,956,315 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 250,900 $ 314,355 Income taxes payable 1,880 3,778 Current portion of lease obligations 18,388 20,559 Current portion of long-term debt 136,181 - Total current liabilities 407,349 338,692 Non-current liabilities: Share-based compensation 7,214 13,666 Provisions and other 7,057 7,472 Lease obligations 48,599 54,566 Long-term debt 546,429 812,469 Deferred tax liabilities 60,989 47,451 Total non-current liabilities 670,288 935,624 Equity: Shareholders' capital 2,272,820 2,301,729 Contributed surplus 78,383 77,557 Accumulated other comprehensive income 159,389 199,020 Deficit (850,056 ) (900,834 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,660,536 1,677,472 Non-controlling interest 4,664 4,527 Total equity 1,665,200 1,681,999 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,742,837 $ 2,956,315

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 406,615 $ 429,214 $ 902,946 $ 957,002 Expenses: Operating 273,745 285,410 602,813 624,916 General and administrative 24,770 28,683 54,536 73,816 Earnings before income taxes, loss (gain) on

investments and other assets, finance

charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset

disposals, and depreciation and amortization 108,100 115,121 245,597 258,270 Depreciation and amortization 74,858 73,818 149,894 152,031 Gain on asset disposals (6,425 ) (7,675 ) (9,297 ) (10,912 ) Foreign exchange (1,617 ) (471 ) (1,250 ) (77 ) Finance charges 14,857 18,189 30,617 36,558 Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 1,674 48 1,625 (180 ) Earnings before income taxes 24,753 31,212 74,008 80,850 Income taxes: Current 1,068 1,345 2,174 2,362 Deferred 7,198 9,166 20,400 21,271 8,266 10,511 22,574 23,633 Net earnings $ 16,487 $ 20,701 $ 51,434 $ 57,217 Attributable to: Shareholders of Precision Drilling Corporation $ 16,267 $ 20,701 $ 50,778 $ 57,217 Non-controlling interests $ 220 $ - $ 656 $ - Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders

of Precision Drilling Corporation: Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.44 $ 3.75 $ 3.97 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.44 $ 3.28 $ 3.97

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 16,487 $ 20,701 $ 51,434 $ 57,217 Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets

and liabilities of operations denominated in

foreign currency (79,446 ) 14,260 (80,104 ) 46,513 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge

with U.S. denominated debt 41,008 (8,660 ) 40,473 (28,819 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (21,951 ) $ 26,301 $ 11,803 $ 74,911 Attributable to: Shareholders of Precision Drilling Corporation $ (22,171 ) $ 26,301 $ 11,147 $ 74,911 Non-controlling interests $ 220 $ - $ 656 $ -

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net earnings $ 16,487 $ 20,701 $ 51,434 $ 57,217 Adjustments for: Long-term compensation plans 3,374 4,419 6,390 11,870 Depreciation and amortization 74,858 73,818 149,894 152,031 Gain on asset disposals (6,425 ) (7,675 ) (9,297 ) (10,912 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (1,631 ) (578 ) (2,414 ) 150 Finance charges 14,857 18,189 30,617 36,558 Income taxes 8,266 10,511 22,574 23,633 Other (21 ) 93 (21 ) 93 Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 1,674 48 1,625 (180 ) Income taxes paid (3,846 ) (4,100 ) (4,167 ) (4,334 ) Interest paid (3,621 ) (4,313 ) (33,258 ) (37,743 ) Interest received 318 637 755 1,132 Funds provided by operations 104,290 111,750 214,132 229,515 Changes in non-cash working capital balances 43,205 62,325 (3,218 ) 10,103 Cash provided by operations 147,495 174,075 210,914 239,618 Investments: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (52,773 ) (38,423 ) (112,738 ) (93,950 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 11,829 10,992 15,594 16,178 Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets - 3,623 - 3,623 Purchase of investments and other assets - - (11 ) - Receipt of finance lease payments 209 193 417 384 Changes in non-cash working capital balances 4,686 (3,328 ) 3,487 (28,415 ) Cash used in investing activities (36,049 ) (26,943 ) (93,251 ) (102,180 ) Financing: Issuance of long-term debt 10,000 - 10,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (83,854 ) (102,132 ) (100,964 ) (102,848 ) Repurchase of share capital (14,490 ) (23,493 ) (45,256 ) (33,574 ) Issuance of common shares from the exercise

of options - 191 - 191 Debt amendment fees - (1,317 ) - (1,317 ) Lease payments (3,922 ) (3,219 ) (7,509 ) (6,419 ) Cash used in financing activities (92,266 ) (129,970 ) (143,729 ) (143,967 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (727 ) 123 (1,007 ) 580 Increase (decrease) in cash 18,453 17,285 (27,073 ) (5,949 ) Cash, beginning of period 28,245 30,948 73,771 54,182 Cash, end of period $ 46,698 $ 48,233 $ 46,698 $ 48,233

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation (Stated in thousands of

Canadian dollars) Shareholders'

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total Non-

controlling interest Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 2,301,729 $ 77,557 $ 199,020 $ (900,834 ) $ 1,677,472 $ 4,527 $ 1,681,999 Net earnings for the period - - - 50,778 50,778 656 51,434 Other comprehensive income

for the period - - (39,631 ) - (39,631 ) - (39,631 ) Settlement of Executive

Performance and Restricted

Share Units 11,651 (2,790 ) - - 8,861 - 8,861 Distributions to non-controlling

interest - - - - - (519 ) (519 ) Share repurchases (40,921 ) - - - (40,921 ) - (40,921 ) Redemption of non-management

directors share units 361 (361 ) - - - - - Share-based compensation

expense - 3,977 - - 3,977 - 3,977 Balance at June 30, 2025 $ 2,272,820 $ 78,383 $ 159,389 $ (850,056 ) $ 1,660,536 $ 4,664 $ 1,665,200





Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation (Stated in thousands of

Canadian dollars) Shareholders'

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total Non-

controlling interest Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2024 $ 2,365,129 $ 75,086 $ 147,476 $ (1,012,029 ) $ 1,575,662 $ - $ 1,575,662 Net earnings for the period - - - 57,217 57,217 - 57,217 Other comprehensive income

for the period - - 17,694 - 17,694 - 17,694 Settlement of Executive

Performance and Restricted

Share Units 21,846 (1,479 ) - - 20,367 - 20,367 Share options exercised 271 (80 ) - - 191 - 191 Share repurchases (40,423 ) - - - (40,423 ) - (40,423 ) Share-based compensation

expense - 2,077 - - 2,077 - 2,077 Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 2,346,823 $ 75,604 $ 165,170 $ (954,812 ) $ 1,632,785 $ - $ 1,632,785

