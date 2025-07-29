Steve Alain Lawrence Featured In Asianinvestor Roundtable On U.S. Crypto Rules And APAC Impact
Hedge Funds, Banks, Alternative InvestmentsYVERDON-LES-BAINS, YVERDON, SWITZERLAND, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce that its Chief Investment Officer, Steve Alain Lawrence, was prominently featured in AsianInvestor's July 2025 Market Views report titled“How Could U.S. Crypto Regulations Impact APAC Investment Strategies?” The article brings together a global panel of senior financial executives to assess how evolving U.S. policy is reshaping capital allocation, investor sentiment, and digital asset adoption across Asia-Pacific markets.
Lawrence contributed alongside an elite roster of global experts, including:
Christopher Jensen, Head of Digital Assets Business Development, Franklin Templeton
Nitin Gaur, Founder, Portal Asset Management
Matt Hougan, CIO, Bitwise Asset Management
Raymond Wong, Head of Product and Strategy, Metalpha
Marius Jurgilas, Board Member, Luminor Bank
Ben Caselin, CMO, VALR
Sam Tsao, Director of Strategy, Aspen Digital
Lawrence Lok, CFO, HashKey Group
Arwin Aghili, Digital Assets Specialist, SGX
Daniel Yang, Managing Partner, MVPQ Capital
Representing Balfour's institutional investment lens, Steve Alain Lawrence emphasized that U.S. regulatory clarity-or the lack thereof-is becoming a decisive factor in how APAC allocators approach crypto markets. He underscored that transparency from U.S. regulators could spur significant shifts in portfolio strategy among sovereign wealth funds, pension vehicles, and high-net-worth family offices across Asia.
“U.S. crypto regulation is a catalyst,” said Lawrence.“Its signal to global investors greatly influences Asia-Pacific strategies-either reinforcing confidence or prompting reallocation. For institutional squads in APAC, clarity from Washington could trigger a full-scale strategic repositioning in digital asset exposure.”
Lawrence's inclusion in the roundtable reaffirms Balfour Capital Group's position as a global voice in financial innovation and regulatory thought leadership. As CIO, he continues to lead the firm's strategic initiatives, including the Discretionary Trading Program and the Solaris Crypto ETF Fund, both of which have garnered growing institutional interest in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
