Mission Rock Residential Selected To Manage Luxury Apartment Community In Decatur, GA

DECATUR, Ga., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national leader in multifamily property management, has been selected to manage The Jade at Avondale , a 270-unit luxury apartment community in Decatur, Georgia, just east of downtown Atlanta.

"We're proud to bring Mission Rock's signature service and operational expertise to one of Atlanta's most desirable and resilient rental submarkets," said Meredith Wright, President at Mission Rock Residential. "The Jade at Avondale is a standout community offering a blend of upscale design, creative amenities, and urban convenience. We're excited to elevate its offerings even further."

Built in 2020, The Jade at Avondale is ideally located in the high-performing Decatur and Avondale Estates area, known for its walkable neighborhoods, top-ranked schools, vibrant local culture, and access to major employment hubs, including Emory University, the CDC, and downtown Atlanta. This location continues to attract professionals, creatives, and families alike..

The community offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, featuring modern amenities such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, and large windows. Residents also enjoy a curated collection of community amenities, including a saltwater pool, coworking spaces, a podcast studio, a coffee bar, a bike share program, and access-controlled parking.

Under Mission Rock's management, initial improvements will include upgrades to amenity functionality, enhanced maintenance protocols, and operational enhancements designed to boost resident satisfaction.

About Mission Rock Residential : Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages over 185 multifamily properties and more than 36,000 residential apartments across the United States. With a team of more than 850 full-time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named among NMHC's Top 50 Management Companies in 2025 and the third Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2023. For additional information, visit

