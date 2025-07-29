Axios Security Group And Axios Investigations Firm Hosts Outreach Event To Aid Homeless Veterans During Heatwave

The Team of Volunteers

Axios Security Group provides tents, food, and 48 cases of water to homeless veterans in Fort Bragg amid dangerous summer heatwave.

- Axios Security Group CEOFORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the spirit of honor, service, and compassion, Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm , two veteran-owned sister organizations, organized and led a large-scale community outreach event on Sunday, July 27, to provide essential aid to homeless veterans in the Fort Bragg region.The initiative was created in direct response to a dangerous heatwave affecting much of the Southeast, where temperatures in the Carolinas have been exceeding 100°F. The Axios teams distributed tents, food, hygiene kits, and 48 cases of bottled water to vulnerable populations throughout the area, focusing particularly on those who have served in the military.“This was more than just handing out supplies,” said Jereme Dozier, CEO of both Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm.“This was about restoring dignity, offering respect, and showing up for those who once wore the uniform. These veterans are not forgotten; they are still part of this community, and they deserve to feel that.”Both Axios entities, comprised of former Special Operations veterans, law enforcement officers, and federal agents, mobilized their teams and resources in less than a week. The event showcased the unique ability of these organizations to respond to the community's quick needs with logistical efficiency and heart.One of the event's key corporate supporters was Food Lion, which generously donated 48 cases of bottled water to aid in combating heat-related risks.“We're proud to stand with Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm in supporting our local heroes,” said a Food Lion spokesperson.“Water might seem simple, but during a heatwave, it's a critical lifeline. We're grateful for the opportunity to help.”The volunteers, including many veterans themselves, worked side-by-side with Axios staff to offer not only supplies but encouragement, conversation, and presence. The event created an atmosphere of community and fellowship, offering emotional as well as physical support.“It was incredibly humbling,” said Marcus R., a volunteer and former Marine.“You see, these men and women are many, just like us, struggling quietly. They were warriors once, and they still are. A simple gesture, a shared meal, a bottle of cold water, it goes a long way.”The leadership at Axios made it clear this is only the beginning.“We are committed to being present, not just during times of crisis,” said Dozier.“Our mission at both Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm is rooted in protection, service, and integrity. That includes standing up for the most vulnerable among us, especially those who have already given so much.”About Axios Security Group & Axios Investigations FirmAxios Security Group is a trusted provider of executive protection and physical security solutions, while Axios Investigations Firm specializes in private investigations, intelligence, and risk consulting. Both organizations are veteran-owned and operated, with headquarters in Raleigh, NC; Irving, TX; La Jolla, CA; and Washington, D.C. Led by CEO Jereme Dozier, a former Army Ranger with a distinguished background in Special Operations and intelligence, Axios brings unmatched precision, discretion, and integrity to every mission.Together, they form one of the largest and most respected security and investigative networks in the nation-operating under the shared motto:“Ever Vigilant.”

