Quidelortho Recognized With Three Awards In 2025 IMV Servicetraktm

Top Rankings:



QuidelOrtho received top rankings in several key categories for Integrated Systems, including:













#1 Overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) by Manufacturer





#1 Overall Manufacturer Performance





#1 Overall Service Engineer Performance #1 Overall Training Performance

QuidelOrtho invested in initiatives focused on what customers value most, driving significant advances in reliability, product quality and service. This commitment delivered a 17-point increase in NPS, the largest gain in the category, reflecting higher customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Learn how QuidelOrtho prioritizes customers' beliefs and values to deliver solutions .

These awards and rankings showcase QuidelOrtho's comprehensive approach to enhancing both product and service in clinical diagnostics. A key part of this success has been investing in employee development through specialized customer experience training, fueling continued progress and stronger relationships with customers.

QuidelOrtho remains committed to ongoing innovation and delivering smart, customer-focused solutions that elevate laboratory efficiency and outcomes.

Key Quotes:

Karen Taylor, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, QuidelOrtho

"We're honored to be recognized with three awards and top rankings in this year's IMV ServiceTrak Awards, but even more so, we're grateful to our customers for their ongoing trust and collaboration. These results reflect their feedback and our shared commitment to improving outcomes together. Our QuidelOrthoCQTM solutions are designed to give customers the freedom to focus on what matters most. We'll continue listening and evolving to better support their success."

Additional Resources:

Listen to Karen Taylor's Repertoire Magazine Interview: Freedom to Focus: How QuidelOrthoCQ is creating delightful customer experiences

About IMV ServiceTrak

The IMV ServiceTrak Clinical Laboratory Awards are the result of independent market research assessing manufacturer performance in the in-vitro diagnostics space. IMV's annual report represents an independent analysis of customer satisfaction with instrument manufacturers, system performance and service received.

IMV's ServiceTrak Clinical Laboratory Awards are based on feedback from laboratory testing professionals in 1,800 clinical testing locations, representing 4,100 instruments. For over 25 years, IMV ServiceTrak has provided independent analysis of service trends and manufacturer ratings in laboratory diagnostics.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL ) is a global provider of innovative diagnostic testing solutions. From infectious diseases to cardiac biomarkers to women's health, QuidelOrtho transforms the power of diagnostics into a healthier future through science, innovation and accessibility. Learn more at .