TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Revenue of $174 million increased 11% sequentially

Net income before taxes of $19.4 million increased $14.4 million sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 million increased $3.6 million sequentially from $32.3 million

GAAP earnings per share were $0.08. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.09

Net cash provided by operating activities was $48.3 million, while free cash flow from the base business was $37.4 million Capital expenditures were $19 million, including $10.9 million related to TETRA's Arkansas project THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI ) announced second quarter 2025 financial results. Brady Murphy, TETRA President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our employees delivered an exceptional second quarter with Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 million, adjusted EBITDA margins of 20.6% and base business free cash flow of $37.4 million – all above our expectations. The $68.1 million adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2025 is a historical record for our current reporting segments and $3.1 million above the upper range of guidance that we provided in our first quarter 2025 earnings press release. The team delivered an 11% sequential improvement in revenue that included the successful completion of the three well CS Neptune Gulf of America project and another very strong northern Europe industrial chemicals season. This performance was achieved despite a sixteen-month decline in the U.S. rig count and lower oil prices due to overall market uncertainty." "Compared to the first quarter of 2025, Completion Fluids & Products adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 100 basis points to 36.7% driven by the successful completion of the final two TETRA CS Neptune wells in the Gulf of America and the seasonally strong calcium chloride business in Northern Europe. Revenue for Water & Flowback Services was flat compared to the first quarter, outperforming US frac activity that declined 14%. Our automated technology fleet, including Sandstorm and Automated Drillout, continues to gain traction in the market and has been recognized for reducing manpower and removing employees from the well-site danger zone (the "red zone"). Adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% were down from 13% in the first quarter. Excluding approximately $2 million of costs not expected to repeat in the third quarter, adjusted margins would have been flat. We will continue to adjust our cost structure for the US onshore business to protect margins and maximize free cash flow." "On the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with cash on hand of $69 million, a net leverage ratio of 1.2 times adjusted EBITDA, and a return on net capital employed of 17.9%, meaningfully above our cost of capital. Our continued focus on executing on the base business and management of the balance sheet continues to support our Arkansas investment and to move forward with our emerging growth initiatives." "On the emerging growth initiatives, we are very encouraged by the progress of the Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. automated manufacturing assembly line and the projected volumes of electrolyte to meet their planned ramp-up. We have completed the installation of our bulk electrolyte tanker loading system at our plant in West Memphis to support higher volumes. Following the commercial announcement of our Oasis TDS water desalination technology, we engaged a third-party engineering firm and launched the engineering design of a first commercial plant. This step will facilitate commercial discussions for the multiple clients that have executed non-disclosure agreements ("NDAs") and visited our research center to gain insight into TDS Oasis." "On the back of the $53 million of base business free cash flow that we have generated in the first half of the year, we invested $22 million also in the first half of the year into the development of our Arkansas bromine processing facility, including preparing the site and bromine tower for the plant. We have also secured the necessary power required to operate the plant." Full Year Guidance For the full year 2025, TETRA expects GAAP net income before taxes to be between $21 million and $34 million, Adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million to $110 million, and revenue to be between $610 million and $630 million. These guidance ranges are subject to risks associated with schedule delays for completion fluid projects, hurricane disruptions in the Gulf of America, changes to oil and gas company spending plans, lower than expected U.S. land-based drilling and frac activity levels, and macro impacts from U.S. tariffs. Second Quarter Highlights



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31, 2025

June 30,

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 173,872

$ 157,140

$ 171,935 Net income $ 11,305

$ 4,049

$ 7,640 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,879

$ 32,267

$ 30,234 Net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.06 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.07 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,333

$ 3,935

$ 24,831 Total adjusted free cash flow(1) $ 26,492

$ 4,241

$ 8,089





(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, total adjusted free cash flow includes $10.9 million, $11.2 million and $9.8 million, respectively, of investments in the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects. Base business adjusted free cash flow is defined as total adjusted free cash flow prior to TETRA's investments in the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects. See Schedule G.

Completion Fluids & Products



Revenue of $109 million

Net income before taxes of $38.1 million Adjusted EBITDA of $40.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 36.7%

Completion Fluids & Products revenue increased 18% sequentially and 9% year over year. Net income before taxes increased 24% sequentially and 43% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% sequentially and 39% from last year. Completion Fluids & Products achieved impressive revenue and earnings growth and margin improvements driven by a combination of stronger volumes for our deepwater completion fluids and our proprietary TETRA CS Neptune fluid that was used to complete two deepwater wells in the U.S. Gulf of America and continued strong results from our industrial calcium chloride business.

The long-term outlook for the Completion Fluids & Products business remains solid driven by strong deepwater completion activity, and exceptional performance in our industrial chemicals business - which achieved a new high for the tenth consecutive quarter. Although the pace of deepwater completions fluctuates by quarter, our full year 2025 segment revenue is projected to be at a ten year high. Starting in 2026, we expect to see a material increase in battery electrolyte revenue as Eos ramps up deliveries from the first automated production line.

Water & Flowback Services



Revenue of $64 million

Net loss before taxes of $1.3 million Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.9%

Water and Flowback Services revenue increased slightly from the first quarter despite weaker frac activity, which declined 14% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% were down from 13% in the first quarter. Excluding approximately $2 million of costs that are not expected to repeat into the future quarters, margins would have been flat. Increasing utilization of our patented automated TETRA SandStorm and Auto-Drillout units are expected to help enhance margins during the remainder of the year.

Our focus on cost reductions, automation, technology, plus a favorable customer mix of super majors and large independent oil & gas operators is expected to result in less pronounced volatility than what we have experienced in prior cycles. In the near-term, we continue to take proactive actions to reduce costs, right size our support structure, minimize capital expenditures and close underperforming service lines within Water and Flowback Services.

Advancing the Arkansas Evergreen Bromine Project to Meet Growing Demand

Demand for our deepwater completion fluids and battery storage electrolyte is growing with elemental bromine serving as a critical feedstock for these products. To meet this accelerating demand, reduce reliance on third-party suppliers and gain access to lower cost supply, we continue to advance the bromine processing facility project with critical milestone investments historically funded from our base business free cash flow.

Since embarking on this project in 2024, we have invested $44 million in Arkansas, funded with cash flow from the base business, expecting to bring the plant online by the end of 2027. By year-end 2025, we expect to have the first phase of the project completed, including site preparation, power infrastructure in place and installation of the bromine tower. This project represents an important opportunity for TETRA to secure its own long-term bromine supply, reduce raw material costs and enhance profitability. As noted in the Definitive Feasibility Study and Economic Analysis (the "DFS") that was completed in 2024, the facility is projected to generate incremental revenue of between $200 million to $250 million, with incremental Adjusted EBITDA of between $90 million and $115 million at full production.

The economics of our bromine processing plant discussed in this release are based on a number of key assumptions, which are further discussed in the DFS. Please read the DFS and the assumptions discussed therein for further information. Such assumptions are based on information known to RESPEC Company, LLC and TETRA as of the date of the DFS, are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from the economics and assumptions presented in the DFS.

Emerging Growth Initiatives

Consistent execution in our base business has enabled us to generate significant recurring cash flow which we will use to leverage our proven expertise in fluid chemistry to expand into two emerging growth markets: energy storage and produced water recycling. These emerging sectors have the potential to significantly reshape our Company's business profile.

Electrolytes for Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") battery energy storage power capacity is expected to exceed 45GW in 2025, a 76% increase from 2024 levels and increase by 25% per year over the next decade. This growth highlights the role that utility scale battery energy storage will play in improving grid stability as the exponential growth in data center demand taxes the system. Zinc based energy storage systems, such as Eos' Z3TM utility scale energy storage system, are emerging as a preferred technology for utility applications given its inherent fire safety attributes and long duration cycle times. As the contracted supplier of Eos' electrolyte products, our TETRA PureFlow patented ultra-pure zinc-bromide electrolyte offers exceptional purity and inherent flame-retardant properties - making it ideally suited for large-scale utility applications. In addition, its U.S.-sourced content directly supports the growing priority for domestic supply chain resilience and American-made energy solutions.

Produced Water Desalination - Unlocking A New Revenue Stream

The U.S. oil and gas sector is grappling with a massive water management issue. Rystad Energy estimates that in the Permian Basin alone over 6 billion barrels of produced water is discharged into saltwater disposal wells per year. Traditionally, this wastewater is disposed of by injecting it deep underground, a practice that is becoming increasingly unsustainable as downhole formation pressures continue to increase. As such, we are starting to see a heightened sense of urgency from regulators and industry players to find a solution. In March 2025, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it would reconsider wastewater regulations for the oil-and-gas industry to help "unleash American energy" and, in June 2025, the Texas governor signed a law that allows oil and gas companies to treat and sell produced water for reuse.

With the commercial launch of TETRA TDS Oasis and our previously announced collaboration with EOG, we are very encouraged by our prospects to provide a solution that will enable the industry to desalinate, and reuse produced water for agricultural, industrial purposes and other beneficial purposes.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Return on Net Capital Employed (RONCE)

Cash from operating activities generated during the second quarter of 2025 was $48 million. Total adjusted free cash flow was $26.5 million, and base business adjusted free cash flow was $37.4 million. Total capital expenditures were $19 million, including $10.9 million associated with the Arkansas bromine processing facility.

Liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $204 million, inclusive of an unused $75 million delayed draw feature under our Term Credit Agreement. Liquidity as of July 28, 2025, had further improved to $218 million. Liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash plus availability under the ABL Credit Agreement, the Swedish Credit Facility and the delayed draw from our Term Credit Agreement.

As of June 30, 2025, TETRA had cash and cash equivalents of $69 million, long-term debt of $181 million consisting of borrowings outstanding under our term loan, net debt of $112 million and a net leverage ratio (Net Debt/TTM Adjusted EBITDA) of 1.2x. TETRA has no near-term maturities. The unused ABL Credit Agreement has a maturity of 2029 and the Term Credit Agreement has a maturity of 2030.

Return on net capital employed ("RONCE") was 17.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Non-recurring Charges and Expenses (see Schedules E and F)

Non-recurring credits, net of charges and expenses were $1.3 million, which are reflected on Schedules E and F and include $1.9 million of legal and advisor fees plus severance and restructuring charges as we downsized certain Water & Flowback Services operations.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges and credits from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, adjusted net income, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio and return on net capital employed. Please see Schedules E through J for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Schedule D: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Debt

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Net Leverage Ratio

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Return on Net Capital Employed

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for Projected FY 2025 and Actual FY 2024

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ‌

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 173,872

$ 157,140

$ 171,935 ‌









Cost of sales, services and rentals 116,346

104,565

119,908 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 9,189

9,151

8,774 Impairments and other charges 93

518

- Total cost of revenues 125,628

114,234

128,682 Gross profit 48,244

42,906

43,253 General and administrative expense 25,259

24,134

22,137 Interest expense, net 4,194

4,724

6,185 Other (income) expense, net (645)

8,962

2,452 Income before taxes 19,436

5,086

12,479 Provision for income taxes 8,131

1,037

4,839 Net income 11,305

4,049

7,640 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest -

-

3 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 11,305

$ 4,049

$ 7,643 ‌









Basic per share information:









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding 133,152

132,350

131,263 ‌









Diluted per share information:









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding 133,422

133,757

132,169

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) ‌

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,749

$ 36,987 Restricted cash 52

221 Trade accounts receivable 110,302

104,813 Inventories 108,537

101,697 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,993

25,910 Total current assets 311,633

269,628 Property, plant and equipment, net 162,385

142,160 Other intangible assets, net 23,235

24,923 Deferred tax assets, net 94,702

98,149 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,394

29,797 Investments 8,971

28,159 Other assets 12,256

12,379 Total long-term assets 333,943

335,567 Total assets $ 645,576

$ 605,195 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 52,145

$ 43,103 Compensation and employee benefits 19,942

23,022 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,730

8,861 Accrued taxes 12,782

12,493 Accrued liabilities and other 24,908

30,040 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations 5,830

5,830 Total current liabilities 126,337

123,349 Long-term debt, net 180,504

179,696 Operating lease liabilities 25,687

25,041 Asset retirement obligations 15,286

14,786 Deferred income taxes 4,575

4,912 Other liabilities 3,569

4,104 Total long-term liabilities 229,621

228,539 Commitments and contingencies





TETRA stockholders' equity 290,879

254,568 Noncontrolling interests (1,261)

(1,261) Total equity 289,618

253,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 645,576

$ 605,195

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) ‌

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024 ‌ (in thousands) Operating activities:









Net income $ 11,305

$ 4,049

$ 7,640 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization and accretion 9,189

9,151

8,775 Impairments and other charges 93

518

- Gain (loss) on investments 299

(257)

(46) Equity-based compensation expense 1,747

1,860

1,800 Recovery of credit losses (32)

(85)

(52) Amortization and expense of financing costs 484

495

504 Gain on sale of assets (23)

(113)

(38) Non-cash cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment loss from dissolution of Canadian subsidiary -

9,516

- Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 3,142

(134)

109 Other non-cash charges (credits) (230)

6

(242) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 11,089

(15,584)

(4,020) Inventories 574

(2,663)

10,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,496)

6,158

758 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,033

(9,277)

(913) Other 1,159

295

103 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,333

3,935

24,831 Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (19,487)

(17,956)

(15,392) Proceeds from sale of investments -

19,011

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 65

182

121 Other investing activities (198)

108

(22) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,620)

1,345

(15,293) Financing activities:









Proceeds from credit agreements and long-term debt 98

96

157 Principal payments on credit agreements and long-term debt (98)

(96)

(157) Payments on financing lease obligations (1,139)

(931)

(363) Debt issuance costs -

-

(679) Shares withheld for taxes on equity-based compensation (76)

(1,158)

(48) Other financing activities (1,280)

-

(1,280) Net cash used in financing activities (2,495)

(2,089)

(2,370) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,533

651

(355) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 27,751

3,842

6,813 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 41,050

37,208

35,939 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 68,801

$ 41,050

$ 42,752 ‌









Supplemental cash flow information:









Interest paid $ 5,047

$ 4,999

$ 5,424 Income taxes paid $ 2,829

$ 3,360

$ 2,558 Accrued capital expenditures at end of period $ 4,050

$ 5,292

$ 8,073

Schedule D: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: adjusted net income per share, consolidated and segment Adjusted EBITDA, segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"), adjusted net income, total adjusted free cash flow, base business adjusted free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio, and return on net capital employed. The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, income before taxes and discontinued operations for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

‌







Net income before taxes and discontinued operations $ 19,436

$ 5,086

$ 12,479 Provision for income taxes 8,131

1,037

4,839 Loss attributed to noncontrolling interest -

-

3 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders 11,305

4,049

7,643 Cost of product sales and services adjustments -

477

- Impairments and other charges 93

518

- Former CEO stock appreciation right credit (22)

(151)

(428) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 1,242

1,086

37 Non-cash foreign currency translation adjustment loss -

9,516

1,387 Unusual tax benefit -

(1,159)

- Adjusted net income $ 12,618

$ 14,336

$ 8,639

‌







Diluted per share information









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.06 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.07 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 133,422

133,757

132,169

Adjusted net income is defined as the Company's net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations, excluding certain special or other charges (or credits), and including noncontrolling interest attributable to continued operations. Adjusted net income is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted net income per share is defined as the Company's diluted net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted net income per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ‌

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Corporate

Other

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 109,445

$ 64,427

$ -

$ -

$ 173,872 Net income (loss) before taxes 38,133

(1,271)

(13,544)

(3,882)

19,436 Impairments and other charges -

93

-

-

93 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit -

-

(22)

-

(22) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 69

685

488

-

1,242 Interest (income) expense, net (302)

13

-

4,483

4,194 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,214

6,881

-

94

9,189 Equity-based compensation expense -

-

1,747

-

1,747 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,114

$ 6,401

$ (11,331)

$ 695

$ 35,879 ‌

















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 36.7 %

9.9 %









20.6 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Corporate

Other

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 93,018

$ 64,122

$ -

$ -

$ 157,140 Net income (loss) before taxes 30,677

(8,888)

(11,716)

(4,987)

5,086 Cost of product sales and services adjustments 477

-

-

-

477 Impairments and other charges -

518

-

-

518 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit -

-

(151)

-

(151) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses -

302

784

-

1,086 Non-cash cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment loss from dissolution of Canadian subsidiary -

9,516

-

-

9,516 Interest (income) expense, net (115)

(7)

-

4,846

4,724 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,177

6,880

-

94

9,151 Equity-based compensation expense -

-

1,860

-

1,860 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,216

$ 8,321

$ (9,223)

$ (47)

$ 32,267



















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 35.7 %

13.0 %









20.5 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Corporate

Other

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 100,019

$ 71,916

$ -

$ -

$ 171,935 Net income (loss) before taxes 26,653

3,156

(10,689)

(6,641)

12,479 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit -

-

(428)

-

(428) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 37

-

-

-

37 Unusual foreign exchange loss -

1,387

-

-

1,387 Interest (income) expense, net (135)

68

-

6,252

6,185 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,361

6,329

-

84

8,774 Equity-based compensation expense -

-

1,800

-

1,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,916

$ 10,940

$ (9,317)

$ (305)

$ 30,234



















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 28.9 %

15.2 %









17.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations, excluding impairments, certain special, non-recurring or other charges (or credits), including loss on debt extinguishment, interest, depreciation and amortization and certain non-cash items such as equity-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations. Adjustments to long-term incentives represent cumulative adjustments to valuation of long-term cash incentive compensation awards that are related to prior years. These costs are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because they do not relate to the current year and are considered to be outside of normal operations. Long-term incentives are earned over a three-year period and the costs are recorded over the three-year period they are earned. The amounts accrued or incurred are based on a cumulative of the three-year period. Equity-based compensation expense represents compensation that has been or will be paid in equity and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is a non-cash item. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations and without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis, and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Total Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Base Business Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands)







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,333

$ 3,935

$ 24,831

$ 52,268

$ 11,015 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales (19,422)

(17,774)

(15,271)

(37,196)

(30,847) Payments on financing lease obligations (1,139)

(931)

(363)

(2,070)

(640) Payments on seller financed purchases (1,280)

-

(1,280)

(1,280)

(1,280) Distributions from investments -

-

172

-

224 Cash received from sale of investments -

19,011

-

19,011

- Total Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 26,492

$ 4,241

$ 8,089

$ 30,733

$ (21,528)



















Total Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 26,492

$ 4,241

$ 8,089

$ 30,733

$ (21,528) Less Investments in Arkansas (10,861)

(11,168)

(9,829)

(22,029)

(13,932) Base Business Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 37,353

$ 15,409

$ 17,918

$ 52,762

$ (7,596)

Total adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold, less payments on financing lease obligations and including cash distributions to TETRA from investments and cash from sales of investments. Total adjusted free cash flow does not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted. Base business adjusted free cash flow is defined as Total adjusted free cash flow excluding TETRA's investments in the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:



assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited)

The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(in thousands) Unrestricted Cash $ 68,749

$ 36,987







Term Credit Agreement $ 180,504

$ 179,696 Net debt $ 111,755

$ 142,709

Net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the balance sheet. Management views net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Net Leverage Ratio (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

(in thousands) Net income before taxes and discontinued operations $ 19,436

$ 5,086

$ 7,392

$ 7,576

$ 39,490 Cost of product sales and services adjustment -

477

(1,776)

-

(1,299) Impairments and other charges 93

518

-

109

720 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense (credit) (22)

(151)

103

(190)

(260) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 1,242

1,086

852

592

3,772 Unusual foreign currency loss -

9,516

-

-

9,516 Interest expense, net 4,194

4,724

5,232

5,096

19,246 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 9,189

9,151

9,354

8,837

36,531 Equity-based compensation expense 1,747

1,860

1,668

1,481

6,756 (Gain) loss on investments 299

(257)

(5,013)

(750)

(5,721) Gain on sale of assets (23)

(113)

(196)

(75)

(407) Other debt covenant adjustments 121

82

384

362

949 Debt covenant adjusted EBITDA $ 36,276

$ 31,979

$ 18,000

$ 23,038

$ 109,293





































June 30, 2025

















(in thousands,

except ratio) Term credit agreement















$ 190,000 Capital lease obligations















7,629 Letters of credit and guarantees















187 Total debt and commitments















197,816 Unrestricted cash















68,749 Debt covenant net debt and commitments













$ 129,067 Net leverage ratio















1.2

Net leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding financing fees & discount on term loan and including letters of credit and guarantees, less cash divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities. Adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities consists of adjusted EBITDA described above, less non-cash (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on sales of assets and excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Management primarily uses this metric to assess TETRA's ability to borrow, reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay distributions, and fund investing and financing activities.

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Return on Net Capital Employed (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

(in thousands) Net income before taxes and discontinued operations $ 19,436

$ 5,086

$ 7,392

$ 7,576

$ 39,490 Cost of product sales and services adjustment -

477

(1,776)

-

(1,299) Impairments and other charges 93

518

-

109

720 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense (credit) (22)

(151)

103

(190)

(260) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 1,242

1,086

852

592

3,772 Unusual foreign currency loss -

9,516

-

-

9,516 Interest expense, net 4,194

4,724

5,232

5,096

19,246 Adjusted EBIT $ 24,943

$ 21,256

$ 11,803

$ 13,183

$ 71,185

































June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024













(in thousands, except ratio) Consolidated total assets











$ 645,576

$ 499,725 Plus: assets impaired in last twelve months





720

2,189 Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





68,801

42,752 Adjusted assets employed











$ 577,495

$ 459,162



















Consolidated current liabilities











$ 126,337

$ 120,336 Less: current liabilities associated with discontinued operations





5,830

- Adjusted current liabilities











$ 120,507

$ 120,336



















Net capital employed











$ 456,988

$ 338,826 Average net capital employed









$ 397,907



Return on net capital employed for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025





17.9 %





Return on net capital employed is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by average net capital employed. Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations, interest, and certain non-cash charges, and non-recurring adjustments. Net capital employed is defined as assets, plus impaired assets, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and less current liabilities, excluding current liabilities associated with discontinued operations. Average net capital employed is calculated as the average of the beginning and ending net capital employed for the respective periods. Return on net capital employed is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company relative to assets, without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for Projected Fiscal Year 2025 and Actual Fiscal Year 2024





Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2024

December 31, 2025 (in thousands)

Actual

Projected Range - Low to High Revenues

$ 599,111

$ 610,000 $ 630,000 Net income before taxes and discontinued operations

28,742

21,000 34,000 Impairments and other charges

109

611 611 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit

(701)

(173) (173) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses

1,349

4,569 4,569 Non-cash cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment loss from dissolution of Canadian subsidiary

-

9,516 9,516 Cost of product sales and services adjustments

-

477 477 Completion fluids buy-back allowance adjustment

(1,776)





Loss on debt extinguishment

5,535

- - Unusual foreign currency loss

1,387

- - Adjusted net income before taxes

34,645

36,000 49,000 Interest expense, net

22,465

18,000 17,000 Depreciation, amortization and accretion

35,721

39,000 37,000 Equity-based compensation expense

6,572

7,000 7,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 99,403

$ 100,000 $ 110,000

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "see," "expectation," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning economic and operating conditions that are outside of our control, including statements concerning the oil and gas industry; potential revenue associated with our electrolyte products and prospective energy storage projects; measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources of lithium and/or bromine, the potential extraction of lithium, bromine and other minerals, including potential extraction of those minerals designated as critical minerals, from our Evergreen Unit and other leased acreage, the economic viability thereof, the demand for such resources, the timing and costs of such activities, and the expected revenues, including any royalties, profits and returns from such activities; the timing and success of our bromine production wells and the construction of our bromine processing facility and related engineering activities and estimated revenues and profitability thereof; projections or forecasts concerning the Company's business activities, including the completion of new projects, profitability, estimated earnings, earnings per share, and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. With respect to the Company's disclosures of measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources, including bromine, lithium carbonate equivalent concentrations, and other minerals, it is uncertain if all such resources will ever be economically developed. Investors are cautioned that mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic value and further exploration may not result in the estimation of a mineral reserve. Further, there are a number of uncertainties related to processing lithium, which is an inherently difficult process. Therefore, you are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of our resources can be economically or legally commercialized. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. With respect to the Company's disclosures regarding the potential joint venture for the Evergreen Unit, it is uncertain about the ability of the parties to successfully negotiate one or more definitive agreements, the future relationship between the parties, and the ability to successfully and economically produce lithium and bromine from the Evergreen Unit. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions; opportunity risks, such as mineral extraction, demand therefor, or realizing industrial and other benefits expected from bromine processing; our ability to develop a bromine processing facility and risks inherent in the construction such facility; the accuracy of our resources report or the timing of future updates to our resources report, feasibility study and economic assessment regarding our lithium, bromine and other mineral acreage; our ability to obtain any necessary additional capital to finance our development plans, including the construction of our bromine processing plant; equipment supply, equipment defects and/or our ability to timely obtain equipment components; competition from existing or new competitors; risks associated with changes in laws and regulations, or the imposition of economic or trade sanctions affecting international commercial transactions, including legislative, regulatory and policy changes, such as unexpected changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls; and other the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

