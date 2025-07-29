RCKT DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) Investors Of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline
PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC , a Philadelphia-based law firm focused on investor protection, is investigating claims against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT ) ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") for potential violations of federal securities laws. A class action has been filed over allegations that the Company concealed safety concerns tied to its RP-A501 trial, leading to steep investor losses.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, where it operates its research and clinical programs in genetic medicine.
According to the complaint, the Company introduced a new immunomodulatory agent into the RP-A501 protocol, information that was not disclosed to shareholders before a patient suffered a fatal adverse event. The Company later announced an FDA clinical hold, triggering a nearly 37% stock price decline over two trading days.
Individuals who purchased Rocket Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period from September 17, 202 4 through May 26, 2025 , may be eligible to join the class action. The deadline to file for lead plaintiff is August 11, 2025. To learn more about your rights, CLICK HERE .
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE. The Firm has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
[email protected]
