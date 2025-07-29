Groundbreaking Set For The Crossings Of Lake Lure

The development of The Crossings of Lake Lure Independent Living phase II is officially underway.

LAKE LURE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The development of The Crossings of Lake Lure Independent Living phase II is officially underway. The 80,000-square-foot expansion will add 80 Independent Living residences to the Lake Lure community. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at 3:00 PM at the site of the new construction.The Crossings of Lake Lure provides residents with thoughtfully designed housing and comprehensive services that support an active, independent lifestyle in one of North Carolina's most scenic locations.Local officials, project partners, and community leaders will be in attendance to mark the occasion. The celebration will include brief remarks, a ceremonial shovel turn, and an opportunity to learn more about what's next for this highly anticipated development.Members of the media and community are welcome to attend. Kindly RSVP by August 4 to ... to help plan accordingly. For more information about The Crossings, visit .About The Crossings of Lake Lure Located at 890 Buffalo Creek Road, The Crossings of Lake Lure is an Independent Living community in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Residents enjoy a peaceful, picturesque environment along with access to well-appointed homes and comprehensive amenities that support active, independent living in a contemporary setting.

