Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amplify Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release


2025-07-29 05:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on August 6, 2025. The release and additional information can be found in the Company's investor relations section of the website.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew – President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
...

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
...


