Amplify Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Frew – President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
...
Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
...
