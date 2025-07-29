Phillips Tube Group, Inc., Recognized As One Of Ohio Business Magazine's 2025 Best Workplaces

Recognized for excellence in culture, innovation, and employee development, Phillips Tube Group earns statewide honor as a top workplace in Ohio.

MIDDLETOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Tube Group is proud to be named a 2025 Best Workplace in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine . This prestigious honor celebrates organizations across the state that demonstrate exceptional commitment to employee satisfaction, operational excellence, and community impact.Chosen through a careful review process, awardees represent a diverse range of industries and sizes, from startups to legacy manufacturers. Phillips Tube Group's selection reflects its steadfast focus on fostering a values-driven workplace culture, advancing American manufacturing , and empowering its team members to thrive.“This recognition is a powerful affirmation of the environment we've worked hard to create-where people feel empowered, respected, and inspired,” said Angela Phillips, President and CEO.“It speaks to the dedication of our entire team and the culture we've built together.”Fueling Innovation Across IndustriesPhillips Tube Group is the world's leading manufacturer of fuel filler tubes, playing a critical role in powering the global automotive industry. In addition to its automotive expertise, the company offers a broad portfolio of coated and non-coated welded steel tubing solutions for HVAC, appliance, construction, RV, logistics, exhaust and mining applications.Every product is backed by a deep understanding of formability, strength, and real-world performance. The company's engineers, production specialists, and quality experts collaborate to deliver highly customized tubing that meets the most demanding industrial standards.Ohio Roots, Global ReachHeadquartered in Middletown, Ohio, Phillips Tube Group began its journey in 1974 and has grown into a world leader in welded steel tube manufacturing. With facilities in Shelby and Middletown, OH, and Richmond, IN, the company remains a strong economic contributor to the Midwest while serving customers across North America.Its ISO 9001:2015-certified processes and customer-first mindset have earned Phillips Tube Group a reputation for precision, reliability, and integrity.Women-Led, Purpose-DrivenA Certified Women-Owned Business since 2010, Phillips Tube Group has flourished under Angela Phillips' leadership following the passing of her father and founder, Ralph Phillips. Her strategic direction has driven growth and garnered national recognition, including her recent honor at the 2025 Women MAKE Awards.A Culture of Trust, Quality, and GrowthThe company's workplace culture is grounded in six core values: Trustworthy, Quality-Driven, Customer-Focused, Collaborative, Innovative, and Growth-Minded. These values guide every aspect of daily operations from engineering to production to support teams.Phillips Tube Group invests deeply in its workforce through comprehensive onboarding, safety training, career development programs, and wellness support. Open communication and employee recognition foster an inclusive, team-oriented environment where people feel seen, heard, and valued.This people-first culture not only enhances morale, it also strengthens the company's ability to deliver safe, high-quality tubing solutions that serve a range of industries across North America and beyond.About the AwardAll 2025 awardees will be featured in the Summer issue of Ohio Business Magazine, a statewide publication honoring companies that help make Ohio a great place to live and work.About Phillips Tube GroupPhillips Tube Group, Inc., is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-quality welded steel tubing, serving industries from automotive to construction. With over five decades of manufacturing excellence and a deep commitment to innovation and community, the company continues to lead with integrity, precision, and purpose.

