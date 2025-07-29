Siegfried Expands National Presence With Addition Of A Dallas-Fort Worth Market
"DFW is a thriving center of business innovation and growth, making it an ideal location for our Firm and the services we provide," said Peter Mozzone, who joins the DFW leadership team as a Managing Director. "We are excited to help CFOs and executive teams in DFW clarify what matters most – then deliver elite financial talent to make it happen."
Peter has provided five-star client service for more than 10 years at Siegfried. His leadership will be complemented by a skilled local team with a deep understanding of the unique needs of the DFW business community.
"Our team has laid a strong foundation across Texas, and we're thrilled to expand our presence in the DFW area," said Matt Baer, Regional Managing Director for Siegfried's South region. "With more than 60 Fortune 1000 companies in the region, DFW offers a compelling place for us to continue working with high-profile and dynamic growth companies on their most important accounting and finance initiatives."
For more information about Siegfried's services or career opportunities in DFW, visit siegfriedgroup . For a list of Siegfried's locations, visit siegfriedgroup/locations .
About Siegfried
The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried) is a national, relationship-driven professional services organization. Led by our higher purpose to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives, we partner with financial executives at Fortune 1000 and other dynamic companies and provide them with a powerful combination of talent delivery, leadership advisory, and financial advisory services.
With these services, we assist leaders with enhancing clarity and prioritization, while matching them with the high-performing talent needed to execute their most important accounting and finance initiatives.
Contact:
Dylan Gerstley
(302) 388-9433
[email protected]
SOURCE The Siegfried Group, LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
