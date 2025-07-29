Counterpart Health Appoints Vicky Bruner As Vice President Of Operations To Support Expansion And Customer Execution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,”“Clover Health” or the“Company”) and a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform, today announced the appointment of Vicky Bruner as Vice President of Operations.

As Counterpart scales to meet growing demand from payors and providers nationwide, Bruner will lead several critical functions including customer implementations, provider network engagement, clinician onboarding and training, and longitudinal account support. Her work will be foundational, ensuring operational readiness and delivery consistency as Counterpart expands its growth initiatives and takes on increasingly complex partnerships.

“Vicky is a process-driven operator with a deep understanding of provider enablement, healthcare systems, and value-based care models,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart.“Her experience building and optimizing systems for efficient service delivery, spearheading provider engagement with new products and services, and driving business outcomes will be invaluable as we continue to expand Counterpart's footprint.”

Bruner most recently served as Vice President of Network Performance at Optum Care Network, where she led risk operations across five health plans in Washington and Oregon and drove improvements in quality performance and cost across Medicare and Medicaid populations. Her experience driving P&L performance across multiple government programs, in both payor and provider settings, while driving aligned execution at scale, position her well for Counterpart's next phase of growth.

“Counterpart Assistant brings clinical insights to primary care providers at the point of care in a manner unlike any other value-based care program or population health solution,” said Bruner.“I am proud to be a part of the team that is dedicated to using AI, clinical data and interoperability in a new way that reduces administrative work for clinicians and provides real results for patients.”

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI powered physician enablement platform. Counterpart Health's flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, was incubated by Clover Health as Clover Assistant and has helped improve plan performance and clinical outcomes for Medicare members through proprietary AI technology. Counterpart Health extends the benefits of the data-driven technology platform outside of Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan to a wider audience, to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs nationwide. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology's impact on Medication Adherence and Congestive Heart Failure , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

...

Press Inquiries:

...