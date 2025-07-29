Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Capital Power Announces A 6% Dividend Increase For Its Common Shares And Declares Dividends For Its Preference Shares


2025-07-29 04:46:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.6910 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.6910 per common share compared to the previous $0.6519 dividend represents a 6% increase, and an annualized dividend of $2.764 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock
Symbol 		Dividend
Per Share
Record Date Payment Date
Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.1638125 September 16, 2025 September 29, 2025
Series 3 $0.4287500 September 16, 2025 September 29, 2025
Series 5 $0.4144375 September 16, 2025 September 29, 2025

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.

For more information, please contact :

Media Relations :
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
... 		Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
...

