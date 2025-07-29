Capital Power Announces A 6% Dividend Increase For Its Common Shares And Declares Dividends For Its Preference Shares
|Shares
| TSX Stock
Symbol
| Dividend
Per Share
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Series 1
|CPX.PR.A
|$0.1638125
|September 16, 2025
|September 29, 2025
|Series 3
|$0.4287500
|September 16, 2025
|September 29, 2025
|Series 5
|$0.4144375
|September 16, 2025
|September 29, 2025
The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.
Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.
For more information, please contact :
| Media Relations :
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
...
| Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
...
Legal Disclaimer:
