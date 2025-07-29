NEOG INVESTOR ALERT: Neogen Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that purchasers of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) common stock between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until September 16, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Neogen class action lawsuit. Captioned Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. Neogen Corporation, No. 25-cv-00802 (W.D. Mich.), the Neogen class action lawsuit charges Neogen as well as certain of Neogen's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Neogen, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. According to the complaint, in December 2021, it was announced that Neogen would merge with the Food Safety Division of the 3M Company, with the deal closing in September 2022.

The Neogen class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants led investors to believe that Neogen's integration with 3M was progressing much better than it actually was; and (ii) even when Neogen was forced to reveal that certain“inefficiencies” arose as a result of the integration, defendants downplayed them and assured investors that they were fully aware and committed to resolving them quickly.

The Neogen class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 10, 2025, Neogen announced its preliminary second quarter of 2025 financial results, revealing, among other things, that: (i) GAAP net income in the quarter was significantly negative due to a $461 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the 3M acquisition; (ii) Neogen cut its fiscal year 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance; and (iii) Neogen concluded that, as of November 30, 2024, Neogen had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On this news, the price of Neogen common stock fell more than 5%, according to the complaint.

Then, on April 9, 2025, the Neogen class action lawsuit alleges that Neogen announced its third quarter of 2025 financial results, reporting a loss of $11 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $2 million, or $0.01 per share, a year earlier. Neogen further announced that revenue fell 3.4% to $221 million which had been negatively impacted by integration issues, Neogen was cutting its fiscal year 2025 revenue and EBITDA outlook, capital expenditures were expected to be $100 million as a result of lowered adjusted EBITDA and a“pull-forward of . . . integration capex into fiscal 2025,” and that CEO, defendant John Adent, would be stepping down. On this news, the price of Neogen common stock fell 28%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on June 4, 2025, Neogen revealed that it expected“EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” which represented a considerable drop from the previous quarter's profit margin of 22%, blaming the expected shortfall on“elevated . . . inventory write-offs,” according to the complaint. The Neogen class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Neogen common stock fell more than 17%.

