Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Consolidated Statement of Income
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Revenue
|$
|255,267
|$
|274,765
|$
|494,477
|$
|523,740
|Costs and Operating Expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|138,225
|152,878
|267,105
|290,891
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|73,941
|70,004
|145,162
|140,309
|Research and development expenses
|3,724
|3,482
|7,247
|7,212
|215,890
|226,364
|419,514
|438,412
|Operating Income
|39,377
|48,401
|74,963
|85,328
|Interest Income
|439
|368
|956
|979
|Interest Expense
|(3,338
|)
|(5,201
|)
|(7,160
|)
|(9,870
|)
|Other Expense, Net
|(17
|)
|(2
|)
|(33
|)
|(32
|)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|36,461
|43,566
|68,726
|76,405
|Provision for Income Taxes
|9,822
|11,992
|17,650
|19,846
|Net Income
|26,639
|31,574
|51,076
|56,559
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|(480
|)
|(283
|)
|(854
|)
|(579
|)
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|26,159
|$
|31,291
|$
|50,222
|$
|55,980
|Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:
|Basic
|$
|2.22
|$
|2.66
|$
|4.27
|$
|4.77
|Diluted
|$
|2.22
|$
|2.66
|$
|4.26
|$
|4.76
|Weighted Average Shares:
|Basic
|11,776
|11,743
|11,768
|11,734
|Diluted
|11,793
|11,766
|11,784
|11,755
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
| June 28,
2025
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 29,
2024
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|26,159
|$
|2.22
|$
|31,291
|$
|2.66
|Adjustments, Net of Tax:
|Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization
|170
|0.01
|929
|0.08
|Acquisition Costs
|903
|0.08
|798
|0.07
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|$
|27,232
|$
|2.31
|$
|33,018
|$
|2.81
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 29,
2024
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|50,222
|$
|4.26
|$
|55,980
|$
|4.76
|Adjustments, Net of Tax:
|Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization
|466
|0.04
|3,298
|0.28
|Acquisition Costs
|1,218
|0.10
|1,728
|0.15
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|$
|51,906
|$
|4.40
|$
|61,006
|$
|5.19
|Three Months Ended
| Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
|Revenue by Segment
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| Increase
(Decrease)
| Acquisitions
and FX (a,b)
|Flow Control
|$
|95,947
|$
|92,290
|$
|3,657
|$
|2,168
|Industrial Processing
|95,937
|114,753
|(18,816
|)
|(19,271
|)
|Material Handling
|63,383
|67,722
|(4,339
|)
|(5,327
|)
|$
|255,267
|$
|274,765
|$
|(19,498
|)
|$
|(22,430
|)
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|71
|%
|63
|%
|Six Months Ended
| Increase
(Decrease)
| Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| Acquisitions
and FX (a,b)
|Flow Control
|$
|188,388
|$
|178,972
|$
|9,416
|$
|2,948
|Industrial Processing
|185,461
|220,614
|(35,153
|)
|(32,775
|)
|Material Handling
|120,628
|124,154
|(3,526
|)
|(4,608
|)
|$
|494,477
|$
|523,740
|$
|(29,263
|)
|$
|(34,435
|)
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|73
|%
|66
|%
|Three Months Ended
| Increase
(Decrease)
| Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
|Bookings by Segment
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| Acquisitions
and FX (b)
|Flow Control
|$
|93,055
|$
|94,098
|$
|(1,043
|)
|$
|(2,191
|)
|Industrial Processing
|105,374
|96,714
|8,660
|8,575
|Material Handling
|70,946
|60,910
|10,036
|8,842
|$
|269,375
|$
|251,722
|$
|17,653
|$
|15,226
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|67
|%
|71
|%
|Six Months Ended
| Increase
| Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| Acquisitions
and FX (b)
|Flow Control
|$
|193,042
|$
|188,768
|$
|4,274
|$
|(3,121
|)
|Industrial Processing
|197,740
|186,591
|11,149
|14,074
|Material Handling
|134,811
|124,793
|10,018
|8,307
|$
|525,593
|$
|500,152
|$
|25,441
|$
|19,260
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|70
|%
|70
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Additional Segment Information
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Gross Margin:
|Flow Control
|53.8
|%
|53.0
|%
|53.6
|%
|53.4
|%
|Industrial Processing
|42.6
|%
|41.3
|%
|43.3
|%
|41.5
|%
|Material Handling
|38.7
|%
|37.8
|%
|38.2
|%
|36.8
|%
|Consolidated
|45.9
|%
|44.4
|%
|46.0
|%
|44.5
|%
|Operating Income:
|Flow Control
|$
|24,443
|$
|23,530
|$
|47,195
|$
|45,240
|Industrial Processing
|15,486
|24,092
|32,318
|44,091
|Material Handling
|9,939
|11,188
|17,474
|16,729
|Corporate
|(10,491
|)
|(10,409
|)
|(22,024
|)
|(20,732
|)
|$
|39,377
|$
|48,401
|$
|74,963
|$
|85,328
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,c):
|Flow Control
|$
|24,682
|$
|24,563
|$
|47,834
|$
|46,475
|Industrial Processing
|16,358
|24,443
|33,324
|46,237
|Material Handling
|9,962
|11,902
|17,661
|19,790
|Corporate
|(10,491
|)
|(10,409
|)
|(22,024
|)
|(20,732
|)
|$
|40,511
|$
|50,499
|$
|76,795
|$
|91,770
|Capital Expenditures:
|Flow Control
|$
|1,380
|$
|1,961
|$
|2,889
|$
|3,835
|Industrial Processing
|1,595
|1,851
|2,920
|4,734
|Material Handling
|993
|1,157
|1,992
|2,663
|Corporate
|-
|5
|3
|13
|$
|3,968
|$
|4,974
|$
|7,804
|$
|11,245
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Cash Flow and Other Data
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Operating Cash Flow
|$
|40,482
|$
|28,066
|$
|63,317
|$
|50,897
|Capital Expenditures
|(3,968
|)
|(4,974
|)
|(7,804
|)
|(11,245
|)
|Free Cash Flow (a)
|$
|36,514
|$
|23,092
|$
|55,513
|$
|39,652
|Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|$
|12,069
|$
|11,991
|$
|24,082
|$
|23,730
|Balance Sheet Data
| June 28,
2025
| December 28,
2024
|Assets
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|$
|97,188
|$
|95,946
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|152,574
|142,462
|Inventories
|168,588
|146,092
|Contract Assets
|11,105
|18,408
|Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net
|174,724
|170,331
|Intangible Assets
|272,973
|279,494
|Goodwill
|497,824
|479,169
|Other Assets
|109,538
|98,443
|$
|1,484,514
|$
|1,430,345
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Accounts Payable
|$
|52,541
|$
|51,062
|Debt Obligations
|247,219
|286,504
|Other Borrowings
|1,704
|2,023
|Other Liabilities
|245,757
|232,628
|Total Liabilities
|547,221
|572,217
|Stockholders' Equity
|937,293
|858,128
|$
|1,484,514
|$
|1,430,345
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Consolidated
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|26,159
|$
|31,291
|$
|50,222
|$
|55,980
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|480
|283
|854
|579
|Provision for Income Taxes
|9,822
|11,992
|17,650
|19,846
|Interest Expense, Net
|2,899
|4,833
|6,204
|8,891
|Other Expense, Net
|17
|2
|33
|32
|Operating Income
|39,377
|48,401
|74,963
|85,328
|Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
|24
|529
|35
|2,860
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
|202
|695
|581
|1,494
|Acquisition Costs
|908
|940
|1,245
|2,064
|Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (f)
|-
|(66
|)
|(29
|)
|24
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|40,511
|50,499
|76,795
|91,770
|Depreciation and Amortization
|11,867
|11,296
|23,501
|22,236
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|52,378
|$
|61,795
|$
|100,296
|$
|114,006
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|20.5
|%
|22.5
|%
|20.3
|%
|21.8
|%
|Flow Control
|Operating Income
|$
|24,443
|$
|23,530
|$
|47,195
|$
|45,240
|Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
|24
|235
|35
|235
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
|184
|253
|463
|253
|Acquisition Costs
|31
|566
|39
|566
|Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (f)
|-
|(21
|)
|102
|181
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|24,682
|24,563
|47,834
|46,475
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,081
|2,359
|6,093
|4,580
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|27,763
|$
|26,922
|$
|53,927
|$
|51,055
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|28.9
|%
|29.2
|%
|28.6
|%
|28.5
|%
|Industrial Processing
|Operating Income
|$
|15,486
|$
|24,092
|$
|32,318
|$
|44,091
|Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
|-
|294
|-
|1,585
|Acquisition Costs
|872
|89
|1,212
|688
|Indemnification Asset Provision (f)
|-
|(32
|)
|(206
|)
|(127
|)
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|16,358
|24,443
|33,324
|46,237
|Depreciation and Amortization
|4,904
|5,095
|9,629
|10,254
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|21,262
|$
|29,538
|$
|42,953
|$
|56,491
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|22.2
|%
|25.7
|%
|23.2
|%
|25.6
|%
|Material Handling
|Operating Income
|$
|9,939
|$
|11,188
|$
|17,474
|$
|16,729
|Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
|-
|-
|-
|1,040
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
|18
|442
|118
|1,241
|Acquisition Costs
|5
|285
|(6
|)
|810
|Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (f)
|-
|(13
|)
|75
|(30
|)
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|9,962
|11,902
|17,661
|19,790
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,870
|3,830
|7,756
|7,378
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|13,832
|$
|15,732
|$
|25,417
|$
|27,168
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|21.8
|%
|23.2
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.9
|%
|Corporate
|Operating Loss
|$
|(10,491
|)
|$
|(10,409
|)
|(22,024
|)
|$
|(20,732
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|12
|12
|23
|24
|EBITDA (a)
|$
|(10,479
|)
|$
|(10,397
|)
|$
|(22,001
|)
|$
|(20,708
|)
|(a)
|Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
|(b)
|Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
|(c)
|See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.”
|(d)
|Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory.
|(e)
|Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
|(f)
|Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
|(g)
|Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” in Kadant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.
Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
...
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
...
