Brand Upgrade: Connecting with Chinese-speaking Users through“币市”

This brand upgrade goes far beyond a simple name change-it is a clear manifestation of BitMart's strategic commitment to diversity, openness, and deeply localized services. By leveraging the approachable brand image of“币市,” BitMart aims to build stronger bonds with the greater Chinese community and provide a trading environment more attuned to local usage habits.

The upgrade includes enhancements to brand visuals, app and website localization, and refined customer service communication-all designed to create a seamless, natural, and user-friendly trading experience for Chinese-speaking users. Industry observers believe these measures not only strengthen BitMart's community ties, but also demonstrate its determined effort to deepen its roots in local markets and elevate the user experience.

Enhancing Services: Multi-Pronged Approach with Products, Risk Control, and Security

On the product side, responding to user feedback,“币市” continually introduces innovative features and exclusive activities for users. Offerings include a new Spot Discovery Zone, the“Futures King Trading Tournament”, VIP service windows, and next-generation AI-powered trading tools such as“Beacon” and“X InSight,” catering to both beginners and high-frequency traders.

“币市” prioritizes compliance and risk management, actively applying for a Hong Kong cryptocurrency license and laying out an early foundation in global financial regulation. In terms of security, has implemented multi-signature wallets, cold and hot wallet separation, two-factor authentication (2FA), and, more recently, a slippage compensation mechanism to truly safeguard trader interests and reinforce transparent disclosures.

To foster a localized ecosystem,“币市” has launched a series of community engagement and brand activities. The ongoing mascot naming contest-with popular suggestions like“Bibao” and“Jiojio”-is generating active discussion online and highlighting strong community cohesion.

Positioning as the“First stop for Crypto Asset Trading”

With over 1,700 trading pairs and services in nearly 200 countries, 币市 is committed to being the go-to platform for crypto asset trading. Moving forward, the platform plans to introduce more diverse local payment methods and further enhance localization. With a rich product lineup and outstanding localized user experience, BitMart is well positioned to achieve new breakthroughs and consolidate its leadership as the“first stop for crypto asset trading” in the competitive market.

Looking Ahead to the Next Stage of Competition

“币市” represents not just a rebranding, but a holistic localization effort tying together product, service, and community strategy for the next round of international exchange competition. As regulatory frameworks clarify and institutional capital accelerates into the space, platforms must meet the risk control demands of professional clients and the user experience expectations of retail traders.

With the new identity of“币市,” BitMart is setting forth anew in the world. Whether this move can cement its foothold in the crypto market-and even spur the next wave of mainstream adoption-is something the industry will keenly watch. One thing is certain: the localization race has officially begun.

