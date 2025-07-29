Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 29, 2025 , 10:45 pm CET / 4:45 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 6,432,066.28 Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,441,140 (all ordinary shares) Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,441,140 (all relating to ordinary shares) Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,793,941 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 493,057 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...
