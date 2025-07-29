Hudson Valley Artist Revives Traditional Cast Stone Craftsmanship With A Modern Twist

A hand-poured cast-stone Buddha statue by Stone Grove Statuary, designed for year-round display in garden spaces.

Stone Grove Statuary Brings Handcrafted Garden Statues to Modern Outdoor Spaces with USA-Made Cast Stone Designs

- Aaron KushnerHUDSON VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In New York's Hudson Valley, Stone Grove Statuary is reviving centuries-old cast stone craftsmanship. Founder and artist Aaron Kushner, along with his small team, hand-pours, finishes, and cures every piece in small batches to create statues and decorative concrete art that blend classical forms - meditative Buddhas, stately lions, and whimsical garden gnomes - with clean minimalist design.Each statue is made from durable cast stone using time-honored techniques rarely seen in commercial décor, so pieces age gracefully with your space.“I wanted to create something that feels enduring - not mass-produced but made to live and age with your space”, says Kushner.“There's a history and warmth in cast stone that plastic and resin can't replicate.”With growing demand for artisan-made home and garden décor , Stone Grove's approach offers a counterpoint to mass market decor. Homeowners, designers, and boutique retailers appreciate the quality and intention behind every piece.-USA-made production from their Hudson Valley studio-Durable, weather-resistant materials for year-round display-Limited monthly inventory to ensure quality and exclusivity-Classic charm balanced with modern simplicityStone Grove Statuary is now accepting retail and wholesale orders through their website at .For interviews, samples, or high-resolution product images, media inquiries can be sent to ....About Stone Grove Statuary: Located in New York's Hudson Valley, Stone Grove Statuary is an artisan workshop that produces small batch cast stone statues and decorative concrete art for gardens, patios, entryways, and interiors. By marrying classical sculpture forms with modern minimalism, Stone Grove delivers durable pieces that bring meaning and artistry to today's spaces.

