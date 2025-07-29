SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MERRIAM, Kan., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.

























































(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 28,

June 29,

June 28,

June 29,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$ 2,480

$ 2,209

$ 4,796

$ 4,400

Operating income

$ 52

$ 30

$ 90

$ 10

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 102

$ 61

$ 134

$ 83





























Earnings per common share

$ 105.22

$ 62.82

$ 138.11

$ 85.47

Average number of shares outstanding



969,427



971,055



970,228



971,055

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25

$ 4.50

$ 4.50



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at .

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.

