SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
2,480
|
|
$
|
2,209
|
|
$
|
4,796
|
|
$
|
4,400
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
$
|
90
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Seaboard
|
|
$
|
102
|
|
$
|
61
|
|
$
|
134
|
|
$
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
105.22
|
|
$
|
62.82
|
|
$
|
138.11
|
|
$
|
85.47
|
|
Average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
969,427
|
|
|
971,055
|
|
|
970,228
|
|
|
971,055
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
$
|
4.50
|
|
$
|
4.50
|
Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at .
Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.
