Council For A Secure America Releases 25Th Edition Of Israel-Hamas War Report, Marking 650 Days Since October 7 Attack

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released the 25th edition of its Israel-Hamas War Report, a comprehensive, independently sourced update marking 650 days since the October 7 massacre. The report offers in-depth analysis of the ongoing conflict, Israel's military and diplomatic efforts, and the broader regional impact, including proxy activity by Iran-backed groups.

Widely cited by Members of Congress, the media, and policy institutions nationwide, the CSA War Report continues to serve as a trusted resource for federal and state officials, synagogues, academic institutions, and advocacy organizations.

"This report reflects the Council for a Secure America's steadfast commitment to providing policymakers, thought leaders and the public with reliable, timely insights into one of the most consequential global challenges of our time," said Jennifer Sutton, executive director of the Council for a Secure America. "As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, a clear-eyed understanding of these dynamics is essential to guiding informed policy and fostering meaningful public dialogue."

The latest edition highlights several significant developments across the region. In Yemen, Houthi militants have intensified their campaign, launching renewed attacks that resulted in the sinking of two commercial vessels and the capture of crew members, further heightening tensions in the Red Sea and threatening international maritime security. Meanwhile, in Syria, the situation remains fluid, particularly involving the Druze community. A notable breakthrough was achieved with a U.S.-brokered truce between Israel and Syria in the country's southern region, marking the first face-to-face meeting between Israeli and Syrian government ministers since 2000.

"We stand in firm and unyielding solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those enduring unimaginable hardship," added Sutton. "In these critical moments, our role is to inform and mobilize the American public, deepen national understanding of the stakes involved, and deliver meaningful support to policymakers, communities, and leaders across the country. This is not just a regional issue, it is a moral imperative with global implications."

The CSA War Report compiles content from over 100 reputable media outlets and think tanks. It includes hyperlinks and citations throughout, ensuring transparency and ease of use. All information is open source and may be freely shared or cross-posted.

Read the full CSA Israel-Hamas War Report HERE .

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war, the only report of its kind.

More information on CSA can be found at .

