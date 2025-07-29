UFP Technologies To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 4, 2025
NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today announced the Company plans to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 4, 2025 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results the following day, August 5th, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:
- Toll-Free: 1-888-243-4451 International: 1-412-542-4135
A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available at .
A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company's Investor Relations website at .
About UFP Technologies, Inc.
UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.
Company Contact:
Ron Lataille , Sr. Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer
(978) 234-0926
...
Investor Contact:
Jeff Elliott or Phillip Kupper
Three Part Advisors
(214) 966-9014 or (817) 778-8339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment