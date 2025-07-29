100th Fisher House Dedicated at Lovell Federal Health Care Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The comfort home will serve military and veteran families receiving medical care.

North Chicago, IL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fisher House was dedicated at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (Lovell FHCC) by Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley , Deputy Director, Commanding Officer NMRTC Great Lakes CAPT Chad Roe , and Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Kenneth Fisher. The Honorable Doug Collins, Secretary of the VA, shared remarks at this historic dedication marking the 100th Fisher House in the Fisher House network that serves military and Veteran families across the country and overseas. Montel Williams , Fisher House Trustee was the Master of Ceremonies.

Lovell FHCC is the nation's only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility making this the first Fisher House with the mission to support both military families and Veteran families.

“Fisher House has the important role of ensuring Veterans and servicemembers don't have to heal alone. We are proud to welcome the 100th Fisher House facility to the Lovell Federal Health Care Center, where it will be the first Fisher House serving both military and Veteran families," said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

The more than 14,000 sq. ft. Fisher House will provide lodging for families of Veterans and military members at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful times, while they are receiving medical care. At full occupancy, it can save military and Veteran families more than 1.3 million dollars each year, but more importantly, the new Fisher House will allow patients to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place for their loved ones to stay.

“This day has been long in coming, and to say we're excited to open the 100th, and the first Department of Defense and VA Fisher House in the nation, is an understatement,” said Dr. Robert Buckley, director of the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.“Many people in the VA, the Navy and Dept. of Defense, Congress, the Naval Station Great Lakes and former North Chicago VA medical community, and local leaders had a vision when Lovell FHCC was formed in 2010 to ultimately open a Fisher House here,” Buckley continued.“It was a long and sometimes challenging road, but now we are opening the doors, and we couldn't be more proud and more committed to supporting the sacred mission of our new Fisher House.”

This Fisher House is part of a network of 100 homes located across the country, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. An additional house in Little Rock, Arkansas is under construction, as well.

“In North Chicago, where both military and veteran families come for care, we've built a home that reflects the community's strength and compassion," said Kenneth Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "The 100th Fisher House is not just a number-it's a symbol of our national promise to stand by those who serve, past and present.”

The new Fisher House at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center has 16 accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, a laundry room, and a shared patio. The home was gifted to the center upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: 84 Lumber; Combined Insurance, a Chubb company; Mie (Shibukawa) Duncan and SGM Donald Duncan, USA (RET); Enterprise Mobility Foundation; Floor & Decor; Friends of Fisher House Illinois; CDR Paul M. Guetter, USN (Ret) and Tracy Anne Guetter; Men's Wearhouse; Pritzker Military Foundation on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library; Sevan Charitable Foundation; The HPB Foundation; The Wohlers Family Foundation; Wabash Corporation; United Airlines; United Rentals; Vehicles for Veterans; and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 100 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 20 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $650 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

About the Lovell Federal Health Care Center

With the main hospital located in North Chicago, Ill., Lovell FHCC is the nation's only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves Veterans, active-duty military members, and military families. Lovell FHCC operates outpatient clinics for Veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis., and has four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics for Navy recruits and students, and other area military members and their families.

