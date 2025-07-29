U.S. Army Emergency Preparedness Expert Shares Tips For The 2025 Hurricane Season With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lt. Col. Nate Weander with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shares his best practices to help communities prepare for and respond to natural disasters in Nationwide Media Tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there is a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, and forecasts a range of 13-19 named storms this year.

Trained to quickly mobilize and respond to emergencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) provides vital engineering services to communities across the nation who have been impacted by natural disasters, including conducting debris removal, providing temporary housing, and repairing critical infrastructure.

USACE also prepares communities who are at-risk for natural disasters and flood risks by strengthening levees, restoring wetlands, fortifying beaches/dunes, and improving coastal resilience against future storms.

Lt. Col. Nate Weander, Deputy Commander of the New Orleans District, USACE has nearly two decades of Army service and hands-on leadership in natural disaster preparation and response, including Hurricane Francine in 2024 and the California Wildfires in 2025.

On Tuesday, July 22, he conducted a nationwide media tour to share his must-know tips and resources for storm season, including:



Stock up on water, non-perishables, extra batteries, and any necessary medications well ahead of a storm;

Keep a flashlight, radio, portable USB charger, and a to-go bag packed;

Have a set evacuation plan in place that includes accomodations for your pets; and Listen to guidance from trained meteorologists and government officials, especially regarding information on evacuations and when it is safe to return home.

Recent extreme weather incidents serve as powerful reminders of the serious risks and the danger of not being prepared. This interview is not just timely, but also potentially lifesaving. Let's connect your audience with the information they need before the next major storm.

