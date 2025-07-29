Pixelworks To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 12
PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW ), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after market close. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Haley Aman, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results.
Analysts and investors are invited to join the Company's conference call using the following information:
Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Live Webcast Link: Click Here
Dial-in Participation Registration Link: Click Here
Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call by phone. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible via the investors section of Pixelworks' website: .
About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at .
Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
