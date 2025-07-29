SDRE Secures $150 Million Financing To Expand Attainable Housing Opportunities In San Diego
"Our planned investment in San Diego is a vote of confidence in the growth potential of the city's housing sector," said Christian Spicer, CEO of SDRE. "We're creating an unparalleled opportunity to address the housing shortage while creating long-term value."
The construction of new affordable housing units is projected to stimulate economic growth across the region, creating construction and property management jobs while driving demand for local businesses and setting the stage for further investment in the city's infrastructure. SDRE's plans will exponentially increase the supply of new and attainable homes in San Diego, coming at a pivotal time for the current housing market, and advancing San Diego's future as a thriving community committed to sustainable growth.
About SDRE
Founded in 2020, SDRE is a homebuilding group dedicated to creating attainable housing solutions, starting in San Diego and expanding to new markets. Leveraging industry experience, strategic planning and in-depth research, SDRE delivers transformative opportunities and exceptional service. The company is committed to providing access to quality housing in neighborhoods that people want to call home. As SDRE grows, they also offer exciting investment opportunities for those interested in supporting sustainable housing development. For more information, visit SDRE .
About Fortress Investment Group
Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $51 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts. Visit Fortress to learn more.
