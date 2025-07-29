Cox Automotive Signs Intent To Acquire Bel Air And Tallahassee Auto Auctions From BSC America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For decades, we have worked closely with the BSC team as friendly competitors and partners, and today, we are excited to welcome them into the Cox Automotive family," said Grace Huang, president of Cox Automotive Inventory Solutions. "This acquisition comes as Manheim celebrates its 80th anniversary and is a testament to the fact that the world's largest auto auction is continuing to grow and expand its presence in important markets and empower even more clients with the tools, technology and services they need to make more informed buying and selling decisions for their automotive businesses."

Together, Bel Air Auto Auction, located in Belcamp, Md., and Tallahassee Auto Auction, located in Tallahassee, Fla., handle consignments from new and used car dealers, private business fleets and public service and government agencies and provide a wide range of auto-related services, including floor planning, storage, transportation, digital sales, reconditioning and more. The flagship auction of BSC America, Bel Air Auto Auction has been in business for 78 years-nearly as long as Manheim.

"While we knew the time was right for our family to shift our business focus, it was deeply important to us that our auctions were set up for continued success and growth," said R. Charles Nichols, President, BSC America. "With Cox Automotive's continued commitment to-and investment in-its wholesale business, along with our shared values as family-owned companies, we are confident in the bright future ahead for our Bel Air and Tallahassee locations."

The acquisition comes at a particularly transformative moment in the wholesale industry. Fueled by its rich, 80-year history as a leader and innovator, Manheim is delivering the wholesale experience of the future by bringing together its digital and physical marketplaces into a truly connected, seamless experience. Manheim is also leveraging its unmatched footprint and expertise to deliver clients unrivaled, scalable vehicle services that meet their evolving needs, especially for EVs, fleets and more.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders, and fleet owners. The company has 25,000-plus employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear CapitalTM, and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

