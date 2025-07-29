Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wesbanco Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-29 04:18:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Highlighted by a net interest margin of 3.59% and successful customer data systems conversion of Premier Financial

WHEELING, W., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $54.9 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.57, compared to $26.4 million and $0.44 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $43.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28th, compared to $59.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the 2024 period.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.91 of earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter, as compared to $0.49 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $1.60 per diluted share, for the six month period, as compared to $1.05 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024



2025


2024

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)

Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 54,884

$ 0.57

$ 26,385

$ 0.44

$ 43,360

$ 0.50

$ 59,546

$ 1.00

Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans

-

-

-

-

46,926

0.54

-

-

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

32,434

0.34

2,984

0.05

48,242

0.56

2,984

0.05

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 87,318

$ 0.91

$ 29,369

$ 0.49

$ 138,528

$ 1.60

$ 62,530

$ 1.05

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2025:

  • Successfully converted the customer data systems for the bank and trust department of PFC
  • Total loan growth was 3.3% annualized over the sequential quarter reflecting the strength of WesBanco's new and legacy markets
    • Reflecting $5.9 billion of loans from PFC and organic growth of 5.5%, total loans increased 53.6% year-over-year to $18.8 billion
  • Reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth of 6.3%, total deposits increased 57.5% year-over-year to $21.2 billion
    • Average loans to average deposits were 89.5%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth
  • Net interest margin of 3.59% increased 24 basis points sequentially, as PFC benefited the margin by approximately 37 basis points through interest mark accretion, the first quarter's securities restructuring, and lower funding costs
  • Reflecting the PFC acquisition, market appreciation, and organic growth, WesBanco Trust and Investment Services assets under management increased to a record $7.2 billion and broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) increased to a record $2.6 billion
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.5% improved more than 10 percentage points year-over-year and 3 percentage points sequentially due to the benefits of the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage
  • Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $20 billion and $50 billion)

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the success of our acquisition of Premier and strong operational performance. Our larger organization delivered solid sequential quarter loan growth while driving positive operating leverage. We also meaningfully improved both our net interest margin and efficiency ratio, further demonstrating our focus on operational excellence for our shareholders," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We marked another significant milestone this quarter as we successfully transitioned approximately 400,000 consumer and 50,000 business relationships, along with the branding and operations of approximately 70 financial centers from Premier to WesBanco. We are excited by the customer reception and retention and are focused on building even stronger relationships with our new customers, businesses, and communities."

Balance Sheet
 WesBanco's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 52.1% year-over-year to $27.6 billion, including total portfolio loans of $18.8 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 53.6% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $0.7 billion, with $0.6 billion from the commercial teams. Commercial real estate payoffs totaled approximately $170 million during the second quarter of 2025 and $255 million year-to-date.

Deposits of $21.2 billion increased 57.5% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth of $0.8 billion, which fully funded year-over-year organic loan growth. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits declined $138 million due to normal seasonality and the intentional runoff of higher cost certificates of deposit and less reliance on public funds from PFC. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 48% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.

Credit Quality
 As of June 30, 2025, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans increased 31 points quarter-over-quarter to 3.63% but remain below long-term historical levels.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025 was 1.19% of total loans, or $223.9 million. The decrease of $9.8 million from March 31, 2025 was driven by a reduction in PCD loan reserves from a couple of large payoffs and portfolio mix changes, which more than offset increases associated with slightly higher unemployment assumptions, loan growth, and other loan portfolio adjustments. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.74% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income
 The second quarter margin of 3.59% improved 24 basis points compared to the first quarter and 64 basis points on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields, lower funding costs, and purchase accounting accretion. Deposit funding costs of 246 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 decreased 9 basis points from the first quarter and 28 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the second quarter were 184 basis points. Further, FHLB borrowing costs of 4.22% decreased 30 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 128 basis points year-over-year, as these short-term borrowings repriced downward upon maturity. Purchase accounting accretion benefited the second quarter net interest margin by approximately 37 basis points.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $216.8 million, an increase of $100.2 million, or 85.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of a larger balance sheet from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, lower FHLB borrowing costs, and $22.5 million of purchase accounting accretion from acquisitions. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income of $375.3 million increased $144.7 million, or 62.8%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income
 For the second quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $44.0 million increased $12.6 million, or 40.2%, from the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC. Service charges on deposits increased $3.4 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $2.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Digital banking fees increased $2.3 million from higher volumes primarily associated with our larger customer base. Mortgage Banking income increased $1.3 million due to an approximate 30% year-over-year increase in residential mortgage originations related to seasonality and our larger customer base. Net securities gains increased $1.3 million primarily due to market fluctuations of equity securities in the deferred compensation plan. Gross swap fees were $1.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a loss of $0.7 million compared to a negligible gain, respectively.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $16.6 million, or 26.8%, year-over-year to $78.6 million. BOLI increased $2.0 million year-over-year due to the addition of PFC and a $0.9 million death benefit received during the first quarter.

Non-Interest Expense
 Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $145.5 million, a $46.9 million, or 47.5%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers. Employee benefits expense of $18.9 million increased $5.9 million linked quarter due to higher staffing levels, as well as higher deferred compensation expense of $1.5 million, with the offsetting gain located in net securities gains, and higher health insurance costs due to higher staffing levels from PFC, of which approximately $1.0 million is due to the timing of healthcare services and employee behaviors relative to deductibles. Equipment and software expense of $17.1 million, includes the additional cost of operating two core systems until the conversion to one platform in mid-May. Amortization of intangible assets of $9.2 million increased $7.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. FDIC insurance expense increased $2.0 million due to our larger asset size. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $41.1 million are primarily related to costs associated with the systems conversion, severance, and other costs associated with the PFC merger.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2025 of $259.4 million increased $63.6 million, or 32.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above.

Capital
 WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. In conjunction with the February 28th closing of the PFC acquisition, WesBanco issued 28.7 million shares of common stock to acquire the outstanding shares of PFC, which increased total capital by $1.0 billion and, as anticipated, modestly impacted capital ratios. Reflecting the full quarter average of PFC's balance sheet, at June 30, 2025, Tier I leverage was 8.66%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 10.59%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 9.91%, and total risk-based capital was 13.40%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.60%.

Conference Call and Webcast
 WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 5130124. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 13, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements
 Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are available at the SEC's website, or at WesBanco's website, . Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the benefits of the merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected time frames; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.
 With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.6 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.2 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2025. Learn more at and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)




























For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

Statement of Income

June 30,


June 30,

Interest and dividend income

2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change


Loans, including fees

$ 290,104


$ 175,361

65.4

$ 508,512


$ 342,335

48.5

Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable

31,066


16,929

83.5

53,314


34,334

55.3


Tax-exempt

4,616


4,556

1.3

9,145


9,142

0.0



Total interest and dividends on securities

35,682


21,485

66.1

62,459


43,476

43.7

Other interest income

10,596


6,147

72.4

18,643


12,516

49.0

Total interest and dividend income

336,382


202,993

65.7

589,614


398,327

48.0

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

30,405


26,925

12.9

59,782


52,516

13.8

Money market deposits

36,287


18,443

96.8

57,422


34,557

66.2

Savings deposits

8,670


7,883

10.0

16,029


15,549

3.1

Certificates of deposit

21,442


11,982

79.0

39,999


22,229

79.9



Total interest expense on deposits

96,804


65,233

48.4

173,232


124,851

38.8

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

16,683


16,227

2.8

29,718


33,227

(10.6)

Other short-term borrowings

816


896

(8.9)

1,938


1,570

23.4

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

5,310


4,044

31.3

9,438


8,119

16.2



Total interest expense

119,613


86,400

38.4

214,326


167,767

27.8

Net interest income

216,769


116,593

85.9

375,288


230,560

62.8

Provision for credit losses

3,218


10,541

(69.5)

72,101


14,555

395.4

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

213,551


106,052

101.4

303,187


216,005

40.4

Non-interest income













Trust fees

9,657


7,303

32.2

18,355


15,385

19.3

Service charges on deposits

10,484


7,111

47.4

19,070


13,895

37.2

Digital banking income

7,325


5,040

45.3

12,730


9,745

30.6

Net swap fee and valuation income

746


1,776

(58.0)

1,706


3,339

(48.9)

Net securities brokerage revenue

3,348


2,601

28.7

6,049


5,149

17.5

Bank-owned life insurance

3,450


2,791

23.6

6,878


4,859

41.6

Mortgage banking income

2,364


1,069

121.1

3,504


1,762

98.9

Net securities gains

1,410


135

944.4

1,092


672

62.5

Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets

111


34

226.5

71


188

(62.2)

Other income

5,062


3,495

44.8

9,167


6,990

31.1



Total non-interest income

43,957


31,355

40.2

78,622


61,984

26.8

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

60,153


43,991

36.7

108,730


86,988

25.0

Employee benefits

18,857


10,579

78.2

31,827


22,763

39.8

Net occupancy

8,119


6,309

28.7

15,897


12,932

22.9

Equipment and software

17,140


10,457

63.9

30,190


20,465

47.5

Marketing

1,864


2,371

(21.4)

4,246


4,256

(0.2)

FDIC insurance

5,479


3,523

55.5

9,666


6,971

38.7

Amortization of intangible assets

9,204


2,072

344.2

13,427


4,164

222.5

Restructuring and merger-related expense

41,056


3,777

987.0

61,066


3,777

NM


Other operating expenses

24,663


19,313

27.7

45,451


37,269

22.0



Total non-interest expense

186,535


102,392

82.2

320,500


199,585

60.6

Income before provision for income taxes

70,973


35,015

102.7

61,309


78,404

(21.8)

Provision for income taxes

13,558


6,099

122.3

12,886


13,795

(6.6)

Net Income

57,415


28,916

98.6

48,423


64,609

(25.1)

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531

-

5,063


5,063

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ 26,385

108.0

$ 43,360


$ 59,546

(27.2)





























Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 217,996


$ 117,804

85.0

$ 377,719


$ 232,990

62.1














Per common share data












Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.57


$ 0.44

29.5

$ 0.50


$ 1.00

(50.0)

Net income per common share - diluted

0.57


0.44

29.5

0.50


1.00

(50.0)

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.91


0.49

85.7

1.60


1.05

52.4

Dividends declared

0.37


0.36

2.8

0.74


0.72

2.8

Book value (period end)

38.28


40.28

(5.0)

38.28


40.28

(5.0)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.48


21.45

(4.5)

20.48


21.45

(4.5)

Average common shares outstanding - basic

95,744,980


59,521,872

60.9

86,339,970


59,452,315

45.2

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

95,808,310


59,656,429

60.6

86,466,701


59,592,960

45.1

Period end common shares outstanding

95,986,023


59,579,310

61.1

95,986,023


59,579,310

61.1

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000

-

150,000


150,000

-















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

NM = Not Meaningful

























WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)































Selected ratios
























For the Six Months Ended










June 30,










2025


2024


% Change

























Return on average assets




0.36

%

0.67

%

(46.27)

%





Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)


1.14


0.71

60.56






Return on average equity




2.51


4.71

(46.71)






Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)


8.01


4.94

62.15






Return on average tangible equity (1)



5.38


8.89

(39.48)






Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)

14.85


9.31

59.51






Return on average tangible common equity (1)


5.79


9.90

(41.52)






Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)

15.99


10.37

54.19






Yield on earning assets (2)





5.46


5.04

8.33






Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.73


3.05

(10.49)






Net interest spread (2)




2.73


1.99

37.19






Net interest margin (2)




3.48


2.93

18.77






Efficiency (1) (2)




56.85


66.38

(14.36)






Average loans to average deposits



89.42


89.04

0.43






Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans


0.09


0.14

(35.71)






Effective income tax rate





21.02


17.59

19.50



















































































For the Three Months Ended










June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,










2025


2025


2024


2024


2024






















Return on average assets




0.81

%

(0.22)

%

1.01

%

0.76

%

0.59

%

Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)


1.28


0.96

1.02

0.79

0.66


Return on average equity




5.76


(1.45)

6.68

5.09

4.17


Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)


9.17


6.45

6.75

5.32

4.65


Return on average tangible equity (1)



11.27


(1.74)

11.49

9.07

7.93


Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)

17.16


11.61

11.61

9.46

8.78


Return on average tangible common equity (1)


12.06


(1.89)

12.56

9.97

8.83


Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)

18.36


12.56

12.69

10.40

9.77


Yield on earning assets (2)





5.56


5.33

5.10

5.19

5.11


Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.69


2.78

2.96

3.21

3.12


Net interest spread (2)




2.87


2.55

2.14

1.98

1.99


Net interest margin (2)




3.59


3.35

3.03

2.95

2.95


Efficiency (1) (2)






55.54


58.62

61.23

65.29

66.11


Average loans to average deposits



89.47


89.32

89.24

90.58

89.40


Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.09


0.08

0.13

0.05

0.07


Effective income tax rate





19.10


(6.96)

19.87

16.75

17.42


Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)


$ 7,205


$ 6,951

$ 5,968

$ 6,061

$ 5,633


Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)

$ 2,554


$ 2,359

$ 1,852

$ 1,853

$ 1,780



















(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired


loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.








(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully










taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt








loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and






provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.











(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)






% Change

Balance sheet


June 30,



December 31,

December 31, 2024

Assets




2025


2024


% Change

2024

to June 30, 2025

Cash and due from banks

$ 402,755


$ 173,816

131.7

$ 142,271

183.1

Due from banks - interest bearing

754,275


312,973

141.0

425,866

77.1

Securities:









Equity securities, at fair value

29,538


13,091

125.6

13,427

120.0

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,222,819


2,102,123

53.3

2,246,072

43.5

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,110, $1,028,432








and $1,006,817, respectively)

1,137,782


1,179,684

(3.6)

1,152,906

(1.3)


Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(178)


(163)

(9.2)

(146)

(21.9)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,137,604


1,179,521

(3.6)

1,152,760

(1.3)


Total securities

4,389,961


3,294,735

33.2

3,412,259

28.7

Loans held for sale

123,019


25,433

383.7

18,695

558.0

Portfolio loans:








Commercial real estate

10,600,210


6,998,888

51.5

7,326,681

44.7

Commercial and industrial

2,819,096


1,760,479

60.1

1,787,277

57.7

Residential real estate


3,939,796


2,506,957

57.2

2,520,086

56.3

Home equity

1,052,334


770,599

36.6

821,110

28.2

Consumer


417,190


220,588

89.1

201,275

107.3

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,828,626


12,257,511

53.6

12,656,429

48.8

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(223,866)


(136,509)

(64.0)

(138,766)

(61.3)


Net portfolio loans

18,604,760


12,121,002

53.5

12,517,663

48.6

Premises and equipment, net

274,137


222,266

23.3

219,076

25.1

Accrued interest receivable

106,410


79,759

33.4

78,324

35.9

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,745,170


1,128,103

54.7

1,124,016

55.3

Bank-owned life insurance

552,051


358,682

53.9

360,738

53.0

Other assets

619,038


411,606

50.4

385,390

60.6

Total Assets


$ 27,571,576


$ 18,128,375

52.1

$ 18,684,298

47.6











Liabilities










Deposits:









Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,328,181


$ 3,826,249

39.3

$ 3,842,758

38.7

Interest bearing demand

4,865,091


3,505,651

38.8

3,771,314

29.0

Money market

4,825,154


2,283,294

111.3

2,429,977

98.6

Savings deposits

3,192,943


2,429,241

31.4

2,362,736

35.1

Certificates of deposit

2,943,187


1,387,938

112.1

1,726,932

70.4


Total deposits

21,154,556


13,432,373

57.5

14,133,717

49.7

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,750,000


1,475,000

18.6

1,000,000

75.0

Other short-term borrowings

103,666


105,757

(2.0)

192,073

(46.0)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


357,762


279,193

28.1

279,308

28.1


Total borrowings

2,211,428


1,859,950

18.9

1,471,381

50.3

Accrued interest payable

25,967


15,393

68.7

14,228

82.5

Other liabilities

360,405


276,380

30.4

274,691

31.2

Total Liabilities


23,752,356


15,584,096

52.4

15,894,017

49.4











Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares








6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation








preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484


144,484

-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000








shares authorized; 95,986,023, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;








95,986,023, 59,579,310 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively

199,967


141,834

41.0

156,985

27.4

Capital surplus

2,485,458


1,630,830

52.4

1,809,679

37.3

Retained earnings

1,165,058


1,159,217

0.5

1,192,091

(2.3)

Treasury stock (0, 8,501,996 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)

-


(294,818)

(100.0)

(292,244)

(100.0)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(173,644)


(235,208)

26.2

(218,632)

20.6

Deferred benefits for directors

(2,103)


(2,060)

(2.1)

(2,082)

(1.0)

Total Shareholders' Equity


3,819,220


2,544,279

50.1

2,790,281

36.9

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 27,571,576


$ 18,128,375

52.1

$ 18,684,298

47.6






















WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)





Balance sheet


June 30,


March 31,



Assets




2025


2025


% Change

Cash and due from banks

$ 402,755


$ 245,897

63.8

Due from banks - interest bearing

754,275


845,818

(10.8)

Securities:







Equity securities, at fair value

29,538


28,217

4.7

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,222,819


3,149,043

2.3

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,110;








and $1,002,796, respectively)

1,137,782


1,143,376

(0.5)


Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(178)


(137)

(29.9)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,137,604


1,143,239

(0.5)


Total securities

4,389,961


4,320,499

1.6

Loans held for sale

123,019


243,281

(49.4)

Portfolio loans:






Commercial real estate

10,600,210


10,501,846

0.9

Commercial and industrial

2,819,096


2,781,728

1.3

Residential real estate


3,939,796


3,930,667

0.2

Home equity

1,052,334


1,020,929

3.1

Consumer


417,190


438,578

(4.9)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,828,626


18,673,748

0.8

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(223,866)


(233,617)

4.2


Net portfolio loans

18,604,760


18,440,131

0.9

Premises and equipment, net

274,137


281,493

(2.6)

Accrued interest receivable

106,410


108,778

(2.2)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,745,170


1,754,703

(0.5)

Bank-owned life insurance

552,051


548,601

0.6

Other assets

619,038


623,182

(0.7)

Total Assets


$ 27,571,576


$ 27,412,383

0.6









Liabilities








Deposits:







Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,328,181


$ 5,318,619

0.2

Interest bearing demand

4,865,091


5,000,881

(2.7)

Money market

4,825,154


4,875,384

(1.0)

Savings deposits

3,192,943


3,068,618

4.1

Certificates of deposit

2,943,187


3,028,893

(2.8)


Total deposits

21,154,556


21,292,395

(0.6)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,750,000


1,476,511

18.5

Other short-term borrowings

103,666


147,804

(29.9)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


357,762


360,156

(0.7)


Total borrowings

2,211,428


1,984,471

11.4

Accrued interest payable

25,967


26,570

(2.3)

Other liabilities

360,405


327,368

10.1

Total Liabilities


23,752,356


23,630,804

0.5









Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares






6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation






preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484


144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;






95,986,023 and 95,672,204 shares issued; 95,986,023 and 95,672,204






shares outstanding, respectively

199,967


199,313

0.3

Capital surplus

2,485,458


2,485,223

0.0

Retained earnings

1,165,058


1,145,396

1.7

Treasury stock (0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

-


-

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(173,644)


(190,710)

8.9

Deferred benefits for directors

(2,103)


(2,127)

1.1

Total Shareholders' Equity


3,819,220


3,781,579

1.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 27,571,576


$ 27,412,383

0.6

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights


















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)


















Average balance sheet and




















net interest margin analysis






For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2025


2024


2025



2024









Average

Average



Average

Average


Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets







Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing




$ 746,583

4.79

%


$ 352,986

5.62

%

$ 675,962

4.76

%


$ 364,127

5.66

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)




18,903,459

6.16



12,057,831

5.85

16,823,658

6.10



11,907,353

5.78

Securities: (2)



















Taxable





3,881,680

3.21



2,863,213

2.38

3,567,118

3.01



2,896,040

2.38

Tax-exempt (3)





731,866

3.20



753,151

3.08

732,482

3.19



756,474

3.08

Total securities





4,613,546

3.21



3,616,364

2.52

4,299,600

3.04



3,652,514

2.53

Other earning assets







87,138

7.75



56,077

8.71

74,336

7.31



58,499

7.78

Total earning assets (3)






24,350,726

5.56

%


16,083,258

5.11

%

21,873,556

5.46

%


15,982,493

5.04

%

Other assets





2,953,974




1,807,056

2,586,357




1,814,796

Total Assets







$ 27,304,700




$ 17,890,314

$ 24,459,913




$ 17,797,289





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits




$ 4,885,687

2.50

%



3.07

%

$ 4,531,324

2.66

%


$ 3,514,182

3.01

%

$ 3,527,316

Money market accounts







4,830,592

3.01



2,228,070

3.33

4,025,925

2.88



2,157,553

3.22

Savings deposits





3,122,815

1.11



2,441,949

1.30

2,865,410

1.13



2,461,330

1.27

Certificates of deposit





2,960,970

2.90



1,371,179

3.51

2,575,458

3.13



1,331,145

3.36

Total interest bearing deposits




15,800,064

2.46



9,568,514

2.74

13,998,117

2.50



9,464,210

2.65

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings




1,585,821

4.22



1,186,538

5.50

1,378,552

4.35



1,214,973

5.50

Repurchase agreements





118,988

2.75



107,811

3.34

140,829

2.78



100,188

3.15

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt




357,379

5.96



279,159

5.83

331,488

5.74



279,131

5.85

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





17,862,252

2.69

%


11,142,022

3.12

%

15,848,986

2.73

%


11,058,502

3.05

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits



5,328,576




3,918,685

4,816,070




3,908,837

Other liabilities





294,359




286,659

308,189




285,556

Shareholders' equity





3,819,513




2,542,948

3,486,668




2,544,394

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 27,304,700




$ 17,890,314

$ 24,459,913




$ 17,797,289

Taxable equivalent net interest spread






2.87

%



1.99

%

2.73

%



1.99

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin






3.59

%



2.95

%

3.48

%



2.93

%










































(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.5 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and were $4.1 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $16.5 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $23.3 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $5.6 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $7.8 million and $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)












Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,

Interest and dividend income

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Loans, including fees

$ 290,104


$ 218,409

$ 183,251

$ 184,215

$ 175,361

Interest and dividends on securities:










Taxable

31,066


22,247

18,575

17,651

16,929


Tax-exempt

4,616


4,529

4,449

4,498

4,556



Total interest and dividends on securities

35,682


26,776

23,024

22,149

21,485

Other interest income

10,596


8,047

7,310

7,365

6,147

Total interest and dividend income

336,382


253,232

213,585

213,729

202,993

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

30,405


29,377

27,044

28,139

26,925

Money market deposits

36,287


21,134

18,734

19,609

18,443

Savings deposits

8,670


7,359

7,271

8,246

7,883

Certificates of deposit

21,442


18,558

16,723

14,284

11,982



Total interest expense on deposits

96,804


76,428

69,772

70,278

65,233

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

16,683


13,034

12,114

17,147

16,227

Other short-term borrowings

816


1,122

1,291

1,092

896

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

5,310


4,129

3,902

4,070

4,044



Total interest expense

119,613


94,713

87,079

92,587

86,400

Net interest income

216,769


158,519

126,506

121,142

116,593

Provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

213,551


89,636

126,653

116,344

106,052

Non-interest income











Trust fees

9,657


8,697

7,775

7,517

7,303

Service charges on deposits

10,484


8,587

8,138

7,945

7,111

Digital banking income

7,325


5,404

5,125

5,084

5,040

Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss)

746


961

3,230

(627)

1,776

Net securities brokerage revenue

3,348


2,701

2,430

2,659

2,601

Bank-owned life insurance

3,450


3,428

2,512

2,173

2,791

Mortgage banking income

2,364


1,140

1,229

1,280

1,069

Net securities gains / (losses)

1,410


(318)

61

675

135

Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

111


(40)

193

(239)

34

Other income

5,062


4,105

5,695

3,145

3,495



Total non-interest income

43,957


34,665

36,388

29,612

31,355

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

60,153


48,577

45,638

44,890

43,991

Employee benefits

18,857


12,970

11,856

11,522

10,579

Net occupancy

8,119


7,778

5,999

6,226

6,309

Equipment and software

17,140


13,050

10,681

10,157

10,457

Marketing

1,864


2,382

2,531

2,977

2,371

FDIC insurance

5,479


4,187

3,640

3,604

3,523

Amortization of intangible assets

9,204


4,223

2,034

2,053

2,072

Restructuring and merger-related expense

41,056


20,010

646

1,977

3,777

Other operating expenses

24,663


20,789

18,079

17,777

19,313



Total non-interest expense

186,535


133,966

101,104

101,183

102,392

Income / (Loss) before provision for income taxes

70,973


(9,665)

61,937

44,773

35,015

Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes

13,558


(673)

12,308

7,501

6,099

Net Income /(loss)

57,415


(8,992)

49,629

37,272

28,916

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385













Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 217,996


$ 159,723

$ 127,689

$ 122,338

$ 117,804













Per common share data










Net income / (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.57


$ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted

0.57


(0.15)

0.70

0.54

0.44

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.91


0.66

0.71

0.56

0.49

Dividends declared

0.37


0.37

0.37

0.36

0.36

Book value (period end)

38.28


38.02

39.54

39.73

40.28

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.48


20.06

22.83

22.99

21.45

Average common shares outstanding - basic

95,744,980


76,830,460

66,895,834

64,488,962

59,521,872

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

95,808,310


77,020,592

66,992,009

64,634,208

59,656,429

Period end common shares outstanding

95,986,023


95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

Full time equivalent employees

3,253


3,205

2,262

2,277

2,370












(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.





(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)














Quarter Ended






June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Asset quality data


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Non-performing assets:











Total non-performing loans



$ 84,319


$ 81,489

$ 39,752

$ 30,421

$ 35,468

Other real estate and repossessed assets

958


1,854

852

906

1,328

Total non-performing assets

$ 85,277


$ 83,343

$ 40,604

$ 31,327

$ 36,796














Past due loans (1):











Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 65,401


$ 69,755

$ 45,926

$ 33,762

$ 20,237

Loans past due 90 days or more

20,890


10,734

13,553

20,427

9,171

Total past due loans

$ 86,291


$ 80,489

$ 59,479

$ 54,189

$ 29,408














Criticized and classified loans (2):











Criticized loans

$ 531,415


$ 470,619

$ 242,000

$ 200,540

$ 179,621

Classified loans

151,849


149,452

112,669

93,185

83,744

Total criticized and classified loans

$ 683,264


$ 620,071

$ 354,669

$ 293,725

$ 263,365














Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.35

%

0.37

%

0.36

%

0.27

%

0.17

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.11


0.06

0.11

0.16

0.07

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.45


0.44

0.31

0.24

0.29

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other










real estate and repossessed assets

0.45


0.45

0.32

0.25

0.30

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.31


0.30

0.22

0.17

0.20

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

3.63


3.32

2.80

2.36

2.15













Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 223,866


$ 233,617

$ 138,766

$ 140,872

$ 136,509

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

6,168


6,459

6,120

8,225

9,194

Provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

4,329


2,771

4,066

1,420

2,221














Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.13

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.19

%

1.25

%

1.10

%

1.13

%

1.11

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

2.65

x

2.87

x

3.49

x

4.63

x

3.85

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and










loans past due


1.31

x

1.44

x

1.40

x

1.66

x

2.10

x













































June 30,


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,




2025


2025

2024

2024

2024

Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital

8.66

%

11.01

%

10.68

%

10.69

%

9.72

%

Tier I risk-based capital

10.59


10.69

13.06

12.89

11.58

Total risk-based capital

13.40


13.59

15.88

15.74

14.45

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

9.91


9.99

12.07

11.89

10.58

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.99


14.86

15.09

14.84

14.21

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.16


8.03

9.52

9.67

8.37

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.60


7.47

8.70

8.84

7.52



























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.










(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.




(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.






WESBANCO, INC.














Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.




Three Months Ended


Year to Date





June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025

2024

Return on average assets, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360

$ 59,546

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

32,434


15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242

2,984

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


46,926

-

-

-

46,926

-

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items

87,318


51,211

47,608

36,303

29,369

138,528

62,530

















Average total assets

$ 27,304,700


$ 21,658,352

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 24,459,913

$ 17,797,289
















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

1.28 %


0.96 %

1.02 %

0.79 %

0.66 %

1.14 %

0.71 %















Return on average equity, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360

$ 59,546

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

32,434


15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242

2,984

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


46,926

-

-

-

46,926

-

Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items

87,318


51,211

47,608

36,303

29,369

138,528

62,530
















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 3,819,513


$ 3,218,639

$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 3,486,668

$ 2,544,394















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

9.17 %


6.45 %

6.75 %

5.32 %

4.65 %

8.01 %

4.94 %















Return on average tangible equity:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360

$ 59,546

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

7,271


3,336

1,607

1,622

1,637

10,607

3,290

Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

62,155


(8,187)

48,705

36,363

28,022

53,967

62,836
















Average total shareholders' equity

3,819,513


3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

3,486,668

2,544,394

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,461,946)

(1,123,101)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,211,155


$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 2,024,722

$ 1,421,293















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)

11.27 %


-1.74 %

11.49 %

9.07 %

7.93 %

5.37 %

8.89 %
















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,066,671


$ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,880,238

$ 1,276,809

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)

12.06 %


-1.89 %

12.56 %

9.97 %

8.83 %

5.79 %

9.90 %















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360

$ 59,546

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

32,434


15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242

2,984

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

7,271


3,336

1,607

1,622

1,637

10,607

3,290

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


46,926

-

-

-

46,926

-

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles














and excluding certain items

94,589


54,547

49,215

37,925

31,006

149,135

65,820
















Average total shareholders' equity

3,819,513


3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

3,486,668

2,544,394

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,461,946)

(1,123,101)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,211,155


$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 2,024,722

$ 1,421,293















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

17.16 %


11.61 %

11.61 %

9.46 %

8.78 %

14.85 %

9.31 %

















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,066,671


$ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,880,238

$ 1,276,809

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

18.36 %


12.56 %

12.69 %

10.40 %

9.77 %

15.99 %

10.37 %















Efficiency ratio:
















Non-interest expense

$ 186,535


$ 133,966

$ 101,104

$ 101,183

$ 102,392

$ 320,500

$ 199,585

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(41,056)


(20,010)

(646)

(1,977)

(3,777)

(61,066)

(3,777)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

145,479


113,956

100,458

99,206

98,615

259,434

195,808
















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

217,996


159,723

127,689

122,338

117,804

377,719

232,990

Non-interest income

43,957


34,665

36,388

29,612

31,355

78,622

61,984

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$ 261,953


$ 194,388

$ 164,077

$ 151,950

$ 149,159

$ 456,341

$ 294,974

Efficiency ratio

55.54 %


58.62 %

61.23 %

65.29 %

66.11 %

56.85 %

66.38 %































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 54,884


$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360

$ 59,546

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

32,434


15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242

2,984

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


46,926

-

-

-

46,926

-

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

$ 87,318


$ 51,211

$ 47,608

$ 36,303

$ 29,369

$ 138,528

$ 62,530
















Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.57


$ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 1.00

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.34


0.21

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.56

0.05

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


0.60

-

-

-

0.54

-

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:

$ 0.91


$ 0.66

$ 0.71

$ 0.56

$ 0.49

$ 1.60

$ 1.05



































Period End








June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,








2025


2025


2024


2024


2024




Tangible book value per share:














Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,819,220


$ 3,781,579

$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,709,001)


(1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity

1,965,735


1,919,047

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274



















Common shares outstanding

95,986,023


95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310


















Tangible book value per share

$ 20.48


$ 20.06

$ 22.83

$ 22.99

$ 21.45


















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:














Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,819,220


$ 3,781,579

$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,709,001)


(1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)



Tangible equity

2,110,219


2,063,531

1,671,988

1,681,686

1,422,758



Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity

1,965,735


1,919,047

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274


















Total assets

27,571,576


27,412,383

18,684,298

18,514,169

18,128,375



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,709,001)


(1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)



Tangible assets

$ 25,862,575


$ 25,694,335

$ 17,566,005

$ 17,394,270

$ 17,006,854

















Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.16 %


8.03 %

9.52 %

9.67 %

8.37 %


















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.60 %


7.47 %

8.70 %

8.84 %

7.52 %

































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.











(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.











WESBANCO, INC.














Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 13

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.



















Three Months Ended


Year to Date





June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025

2024

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:














Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 70,973


$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309

$ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101

14,555

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 74,191


$ 59,218

$ 61,790

$ 49,571

$ 45,556

$ 133,410

$ 92,959















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 70,973


$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309

$ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101

14,555

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

41,056


20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066

3,777

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 115,247


$ 79,228

$ 62,436

$ 51,548

$ 49,333

$ 194,476

$ 96,736
















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 70,973


$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309

$ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101

14,555

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

41,056


20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066

3,777

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

115,247


79,228

62,436

51,548

49,333

194,476

96,736
















Average total assets

$ 27,304,700


$ 21,658,352

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 24,459,913

$ 17,797,289
















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

1.69 %


1.48 %

1.34 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.60 %

1.09 %















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 70,973


$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309

$ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101

14,555

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

41,056


20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066

3,777

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

115,247


79,228

62,436

51,548

49,333

194,476

96,736
















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 3,819,513


$ 3,218,639

$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 3,486,668

$ 2,544,394















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

12.10 %


9.98 %

8.85 %

7.55 %

7.80 %

11.25 %

7.65 %















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 70,973


$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309

$ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses

3,218


68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101

14,555

Add: amortization of intangibles

9,204


4,223

2,034

2,053

2,072

13,427

4,164

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

41,056


20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066

3,777

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

124,451


83,451

64,470

53,601

51,405

207,903

100,900

















Average total shareholders' equity

3,819,513


3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

3,486,668

2,544,394

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,461,946)

(1,123,101)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,211,155


$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 2,024,722

$ 1,421,293
















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

22.58 %


17.76 %

15.20 %

13.37 %

14.55 %

20.71 %

14.28 %

















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,066,671


$ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,880,238

$ 1,276,809

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

24.15 %


19.22 %

16.63 %

14.70 %

16.20 %

22.30 %

15.89 %































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.








(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.











SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

