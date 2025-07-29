Comerica Directors Declare Dividend
DALLAS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 71 cents ($0.71) per share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2025.
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $78.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting , and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .
