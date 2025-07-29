NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $96.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $102.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $92.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $96.5 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $102.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $97.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said,“In the second quarter, we again delivered strong operating performance, continued growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and standout financial results. We have a strong customer franchise, a talented team driving us forward every day, an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, and a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we're well positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders.” Selected second quarter 2025 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $214.7 billion, compared to $211.3 billion at the end of the first quarter and $203.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Net premiums earned were $149.1 million, compared to $149.4 million in the first quarter and $141.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total revenue was $173.8 million, compared to $173.2 million in the first quarter and $162.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Insurance claims and claim expenses were $13.4 million, compared to $4.5 million in the first quarter and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Loss ratio was 9.0%, compared to 3.0% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second quarter of 2024.

Underwriting and operating expenses were $29.5 million, compared to $30.2 million in the first quarter and $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Expense ratio was 19.8%, compared to 20.2% in the first quarter and 20.1% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was $96.2 million, compared to $102.6 million in the first quarter and $92.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted EPS was $1.21, compared to $1.28 in the first quarter and $1.13 in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income was $96.5 million, compared to $102.5 million in the first quarter and $97.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.22, compared to $1.28 in the first quarter and $1.20 in the second quarter of 2024.

Shareholders' equity was $2.4 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $31.14. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $32.08, up 4% compared to $30.85 in the first quarter and 16% compared to $27.54 in the second quarter of 2024.

Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 16.2%, compared to 18.1% in the first quarter and 18.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Annualized adjusted return on equity was 16.3%, compared to 18.1% in the first quarter and 19.4% in the second quarter of 2024. At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $3.2 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.9 billion.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 214.7 $ 211.3 $ 203.5 2 % 5 % New Insurance Written - NIW 12.5 9.2 12.5 35 % - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned $ 149.1 $ 149.4 $ 141.2 - 6 % Net Investment Income 24.9 23.7 20.7 5 % 21 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 13.4 4.5 0.3 200 % NM (3) Underwriting and Operating Expenses 29.5 30.2 28.3 (2) % 4 % Adjusted Net Income 96.5 102.5 97.6 (6) % (1) % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.22 $ 1.28 $ 1.20 (5) % 1 % Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (2) $ 32.08 $ 30.85 $ 27.54 4 % 16 % Loss Ratio 9.0 % 3.0 % 0.2 % Expense Ratio 19.8 % 20.2 % 20.1 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

(3) Not meaningful.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit .

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 149,066 $ 141,168 $ 298,432 $ 277,825 Net investment income 24,949 20,688 48,635 40,124 Net realized investment losses (400 ) - (376 ) - Other revenues 164 266 334 426 Total revenues 173,779 162,122 347,025 318,375 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 13,445 276 17,923 3,970 Underwriting and operating expenses 29,508 28,330 59,683 58,145 Service expenses 110 194 226 331 Interest expense 7,115 14,678 14,221 22,718 Total expenses 50,178 43,478 92,053 85,164 Income before income taxes 123,601 118,644 254,972 233,211 Income tax expense 27,450 26,565 56,262 52,082 Net income $ 96,151 $ 92,079 $ 198,710 $ 181,129 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.15 $ 2.54 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.13 $ 2.50 $ 2.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 77,987 80,117 78,197 80,421 Diluted 79,256 81,300 79,557 81,703 Loss ratio (1) 9.0 % 0.2 % 6.0 % 1.4 % Expense ratio (2) 19.8 % 20.1 % 20.0 % 20.9 % Combined ratio (3) 28.8 % 20.3 % 26.0 % 22.4 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)

Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,016,032 and $2,876,343) $ 2,929,117 $ 2,723,541 Cash and cash equivalents 84,013 54,308 Premiums receivable, net 83,647 82,804 Accrued investment income 24,376 22,386 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 64,148 64,327 Software and equipment, net 23,793 25,681 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Reinsurance recoverable 32,705 32,260 Prepaid federal income taxes 322,175 322,175 Other assets 23,477 18,857 Total assets $ 3,591,085 $ 3,349,973 Liabilities Debt $ 416,073 $ 415,146 Unearned premiums 54,159 65,217 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 86,904 103,164 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 163,033 152,071 Deferred tax liability, net 441,389 386,192 Other liabilities 9,420 10,751 Total liabilities 1,170,978 1,132,541 Shareholders' equity Common stock: 77,717,841 and 78,600,726 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 884 879 Additional paid-in capital 1,006,058 1,004,692 Treasury Stock, at cost: 10,647,668 and 9,301,900 common shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (296,047 ) (246,594 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (72,757 ) (124,804 ) Retained earnings 1,781,969 1,583,259 Total shareholders' equity 2,420,107 2,217,432 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,591,085 $ 3,349,973





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) As of and for the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 149,066 $ 149,366 $ 141,168 $ 298,432 $ 277,825 Net investment income 24,949 23,686 20,688 48,635 40,124 Net realized investment (losses) gains (400) 24 - (376) - Other revenues 164 170 266 334 426 Total revenues 173,779 173,246 162,122 347,025 318,375 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 13,445 4,478 276 17,923 3,970 Underwriting and operating expenses 29,508 30,175 28,330 59,683 58,145 Service expenses 110 116 194 226 331 Interest expense 7,115 7,106 14,678 14,221 22,718 Total expenses 50,178 41,875 43,478 92,053 85,164 Income before income taxes 123,601 131,371 118,644 254,972 233,211 Income tax expense 27,450 28,812 26,565 56,262 52,082 Net income $ 96,151 $ 102,559 $ 92,079 $ 198,710 $ 181,129 Adjustments: Net realized investment losses (gains) 400 (24) - 376 - Capital markets transaction costs - - 6,966 - 6,966 Adjusted income before taxes 124,001 131,347 125,610 255,348 240,177 Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments (1) 84 (5) 1,463 79 1,463 Adjusted net income $ 96,467 $ 102,540 $ 97,582 $ 199,007 $ 186,632 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 79,256 79,858 81,300 79,557 81,703 Diluted EPS $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 1.13 $ 2.50 $ 2.22 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.22 $ 1.28 $ 1.20 $ 2.50 $ 2.28 Return on equity 16.2 % 18.1 % 18.3 % 17.1 % 18.2 % Adjusted return on equity 16.3 % 18.1 % 19.4 % 17.2 % 18.8 % Expense ratio (2) 19.8 % 20.2 % 20.1 % 20.0 % 20.9 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 19.8 % 20.2 % 20.1 % 20.0 % 20.9 % Combined ratio (4) 28.8 % 23.2 % 20.3 % 26.0 % 22.4 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 28.8 % 23.2 % 20.3 % 26.0 % 22.4 % Book value per share (6) $ 31.14 $ 29.65 $ 25.65 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 32.08 $ 30.85 $ 27.54

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2025 2024 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 149,066 $ 149,366 $ 143,520 $ 143,343 $ 141,168 Net investment income 24,949 23,686 22,718 22,474 20,688 Net realized investment (losses) gains (400) 24 33 (10) - Other revenues 164 170 233 285 266 Total revenues 173,779 173,246 166,504 166,092 162,122 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 13,445 4,478 17,253 10,321 276 Underwriting and operating expenses 29,508 30,175 31,092 29,160 28,330 Service expenses 110 116 184 208 194 Interest expense 7,115 7,106 7,102 7,076 14,678 Total expenses 50,178 41,875 55,631 46,765 43,478 Income before income taxes 123,601 131,371 110,873 119,327 118,644 Income tax expense 27,450 28,812 24,706 26,517 26,565 Net income $ 96,151 $ 102,559 $ 86,167 $ 92,810 $ 92,079 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.31 $ 1.09 $ 1.17 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 1.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 77,987 78,407 78,997 79,549 80,117 Diluted 79,256 79,858 80,623 81,045 81,300 Other data Loss ratio (1) 9.0 % 3.0 % 12.0 % 7.2 % 0.2 % Expense ratio (2) 19.8 % 20.2 % 21.7 % 20.3 % 20.1 % Combined ratio 28.8 % 23.2 % 33.7 % 27.5 % 20.3 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written (NIW) $ 12,464 $ 9,221 $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 12,503 New risk written 3,260 2,428 3,134 3,245 3,335 Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1) 214,653 211,308 210,183 207,538 203,501 Risk-in-force (RIF) (1) 57,496 56,515 56,113 55,253 53,956 Policies in force (count) (1) 668,638 661,490 659,567 654,374 645,276 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 321 $ 319 $ 319 $ 317 $ 315 Coverage percentage (2) 26.8 % 26.7 % 26.7 % 26.6 % 26.5 % Loans in default (count) (1) 6,709 6,859 6,642 5,712 4,904 Default rate (1) 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.01 % 0.87 % 0.76 % Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1) $ 569 $ 567 $ 545 $ 468 $ 401 Average net premium yield (3) 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.28 % Earnings from cancellations $ 0.7 $ 0.6 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 1.0 Annual persistency (4) 84.1 % 84.3 % 84.6 % 85.5 % 85.4 % Quarterly run-off (5) 4.3 % 3.9 % 4.5 % 4.0 % 4.2 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present NIW and primary IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

NIW For the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) Monthly $ 12,214 $ 9,049 $ 11,688 $ 11,978 $ 12,288 Single 250 172 237 240 215 Total $ 12,464 $ 9,221 $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 12,503





Primary IIF As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) Monthly $ 197,608 $ 193,856 $ 192,228 $ 189,241 $ 184,862 Single 17,045 17,452 17,955 18,297 18,639 Total $ 214,653 $ 211,308 $ 210,183 $ 207,538 $ 203,501

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, 2024 QSR Transaction, and 2025 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (the 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (the 2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, 2024 XOL Transaction, and 2025 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,764,708 $ 12,888,870 $ 13,024,200 $ 12,968,039 $ 12,815,434 Ceded premiums earned (40,227) (41,011) (41,596) (41,761) (41,555) Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits) 3,253 523 4,075 2,449 (138) Ceding commission earned 9,669 9,768 9,997 10,152 10,222 Profit commission 19,958 23,398 20,149 21,883 24,351 The ILN Transactions (1) Ceded premiums $ (3,244) $ (3,311) $ (4,217) $ (4,302) $ (5,858) The XOL Transactions Ceded Premiums $ (10,350) $ (10,168) $ (9,969) $ (9,760) $ (9,403)

(1) Effective July 25, 2024 and December 27, 2024, NMIC exercised its optional termination rights to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re III Ltd. and Oaktown Re V Ltd., respectively. In connection with the terminations and commutations, the insurance-linked notes issued by Oaktown Re III Ltd. and Oaktown Re V Ltd. were redeemed in full with a distribution of remaining collateral assets.

The tables below present our total NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 6,523 $ 4,971 $ 6,797 $ 11,494 $ 11,685 740-759 2,281 1,753 2,154 4,034 3,951 720-739 1,585 1,177 1,537 2,762 2,757 700-719 1,061 665 1,084 1,726 1,864 680-699 590 413 635 1,003 1,165 <=679 424 242 296 666 479 Total $ 12,464 $ 9,221 $ 12,503 $ 21,685 $ 21,901 Weighted average FICO 756 758 757 757 757





NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,544 $ 1,147 $ 1,768 $ 2,691 $ 2,830 90.01% to 95.00% 5,486 4,274 5,645 9,760 10,059 85.01% to 90.00% 3,887 2,751 3,739 6,638 6,670 85.00% and below 1,547 1,049 1,351 2,596 2,342 Total $ 12,464 $ 9,221 $ 12,503 $ 21,685 $ 21,901 Weighted average LTV 92.0 % 92.2 % 92.3 % 92.1 % 92.3 %





NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) Purchase $ 11,813 $ 8,822 $ 12,257 $ 20,635 $ 21,414 Refinance 651 399 246 1,050 487 Total $ 12,464 $ 9,221 $ 12,503 $ 21,685 $ 21,901

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of June 30, 2025.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2025 IIF RIF Book Year (In Millions) 2025 $ 21,220 $ 5,566 2024 41,100 10,909 2023 32,013 8,458 2022 44,598 11,953 2021 45,409 12,424 2020 and before 30,313 8,186 Total $ 214,653 $ 57,496

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 107,677 $ 106,004 $ 101,531 740-759 38,426 37,716 36,135 720-739 29,825 29,430 28,479 700-719 20,049 19,737 19,295 680-699 13,381 13,324 13,138 <=679 5,295 5,097 4,923 Total $ 214,653 $ 211,308 $ 203,501





Primary RIF by FICO As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 28,596 $ 28,117 $ 26,692 740-759 10,342 10,132 9,624 720-739 8,086 7,966 7,634 700-719 5,483 5,384 5,217 680-699 3,635 3,610 3,530 <=679 1,354 1,306 1,259 Total $ 57,496 $ 56,515 $ 53,956





Primary IIF by LTV As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 25,052 $ 24,167 $ 21,556 90.01% to 95.00% 106,017 104,312 99,355 85.01% to 90.00% 65,109 64,298 62,461 85.00% and below 18,475 18,531 20,129 Total $ 214,653 $ 211,308 $ 203,501





Primary RIF by LTV As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 7,843 $ 7,546 $ 6,698 90.01% to 95.00% 31,302 30,804 29,354 85.01% to 90.00% 16,152 15,957 15,500 85.00% and below 2,199 2,208 2,404 Total $ 57,496 $ 56,515 $ 53,956





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years - - - Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 211,308 $ 210,183 $ 199,373 NIW 12,464 9,221 12,503 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (9,119) (8,096) (8,375) IIF, end of period $ 214,653 $ 211,308 $ 203,501

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 California 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.1 % Texas 8.4 8.5 8.8 Florida 7.2 7.3 7.5 Georgia 4.0 4.1 4.2 Illinois 3.9 3.8 3.9 Washington 3.8 3.9 3.9 Virginia 3.7 3.7 3.8 Pennsylvania 3.5 3.4 3.4 Ohio 3.4 3.3 3.1 North Carolina 3.2 3.2 3.0 Total 51.2 % 51.3 % 51.7 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025 Book Year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining Insurance in Force %

Remaining of Original Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of Policies in Force Number of Loans in

Default # of

Claims Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1) Cumulative Default Rate (2) Current

default rate (3) ($ Values In Millions) 2016 and prior $ 37,222 $ 1,996 5 % 151,615 10,722 210 403 2.2 % 0.4 % 2.0 % 2017 21,582 1,667 8 % 85,897 9,541 240 189 1.9 % 0.5 % 2.5 % 2018 27,295 2,191 8 % 104,043 11,969 350 197 2.4 % 0.5 % 2.9 % 2019 45,141 5,612 12 % 148,423 25,180 435 109 2.0 % 0.4 % 1.7 % 2020 62,702 18,847 30 % 186,174 67,081 527 59 1.3 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 2021 85,574 45,409 53 % 257,972 153,220 1,597 112 3.2 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 2022 58,734 44,598 76 % 163,281 131,612 2,022 148 16.5 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 2023 40,473 32,013 79 % 111,994 93,357 870 33 14.2 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 2024 46,044 41,100 89 % 120,747 111,063 449 1 10.1 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 2025 21,685 21,220 98 % 55,805 54,893 9 - 1.5 % - % - % Total $ 446,452 $ 214,653 1,385,951 668,638 6,709 1,251

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 151,847 $ 127,182 $ 152,071 $ 123,974 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (31,379) (27,880) (32,260) (27,514) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 120,468 99,302 119,811 96,460 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 26,797 17,396 61,356 50,372 Prior years (3) (13,685) (17,120) (43,766) (46,402) Total claims and claim expenses incurred (4) 13,112 276 17,590 3,970 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 110 - 110 - Prior years (3) 4,393 1,471 8,469 2,323 Reinsurance terminations (5) (1,251) - (1,506) - Total claims and claim expenses paid 3,252 1,471 7,073 2,323 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 130,328 98,107 130,328 98,107 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 32,705 27,336 32,705 27,336 Ending balance $ 163,033 $ 125,443 $ 163,033 $ 125,443

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $51.5 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and $43.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.4 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $34.9 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and $39.2 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(4) Excludes aggregate termination fees of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 incurred in connection with the respective amendments of the 2016, 2018 and 2021 QSR Transactions.

(5) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016, 2018 and 2021 QSR Transactions by mutual agreement on a cut-off basis with no termination fee.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Beginning default inventory 6,859 5,109 6,642 5,099 Plus: new defaults 2,169 1,728 4,590 3,604 Less: cures (2,215) (1,869) (4,309) (3,686) Less: claims paid (93) (59) (188) (101) Less: rescission and claims denied (11) (5) (26) (12) Ending default inventory 6,709 4,904 6,709 4,904

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 93 59 188 101 Total amount paid for claims $ 5,512 $ 1,877 $ 10,737 $ 3,022 Average amount paid per claim $ 59 $ 32 $ 57 $ 30 Severity (2) 82 % 54 % 75 % 54 %

(1) Count includes 16 and 36 claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and 19 and 35 claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

As of June 30, Average reserve per default: 2025 2024 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 22.3 $ 23.6 IBNR (1)(2) 2.0 2.0 Total $ 24.3 $ 25.6

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated:

As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In Thousands) Available assets $ 3,244,517 $ 3,230,653 $ 2,827,721 Net risk-based required assets 1,926,517 1,867,414 1,651,569