Larimar Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. In addition, Larimar expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the securities to be sold in the proposed offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants in the proposed offering are to be sold by Larimar. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

Larimar intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to support the development of nomlabofusp and other pipeline candidates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and pre-commercialization expenses.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-279275) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 24, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at ...; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at .... The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of Larimar's management. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, market conditions, statements relating to the completion, timing, size, use of proceeds of the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and the grant of the option to the underwriters to purchase additional shares of common stock. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, completion of the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other risks and uncertainties related to the proposed public offering, as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the“Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at , including but not limited to Larimar's periodic reports, including Larimar's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Larimar assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

...

(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer

...

(484) 414-2715