MARA Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
Net income increased 505% YoY to $808.2 million
Bitcoin holdings increased 170% YoY to 49,951 from 18,488 at the end of Q2 2024
Miami, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders.
Investors are invited to access the second quarter 2025 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com . A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.
MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use the link below.
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Registration link: LINK
The webcast will also be available for replay at MARA's website at . If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ... .
About MARA
MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.
For more information, visit , or follow us on:
X: @MARA
LinkedIn:
Facebook:
Instagram: @MARAHoldingsInc
MARA Company Contact:
Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ...
MARA Media Contact:
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
