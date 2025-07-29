MARA Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenues increased 64% YoY to $238 millionNet income increased 505% YoY to $808.2 millionBitcoin holdings increased 170% YoY to 49,951 from 18,488 at the end of Q2 2024

Miami, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders.

Investors are invited to access the second quarter 2025 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com . A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

