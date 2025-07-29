Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues:
|SaaS
|$
|105,895
|$
|44,785
|$
|194,455
|$
|78,770
|Term license subscriptions
|32,374
|62,729
|63,862
|118,709
|Maintenance and services
|13,894
|22,832
|30,269
|46,889
|Total revenues
|152,163
|130,346
|288,586
|244,368
|Cost of revenues
|31,249
|22,436
|60,267
|43,785
|Gross profit
|120,914
|107,910
|228,319
|200,583
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|56,247
|44,933
|110,457
|92,760
|Sales and marketing
|76,578
|70,041
|149,341
|141,268
|General and administrative
|24,641
|21,762
|48,839
|43,014
|Total operating expenses
|157,466
|136,736
|308,637
|277,042
|Operating loss
|(36,552
|)
|(28,826
|)
|(80,318
|)
|(76,459
|)
|Financial income, net
|4,967
|8,249
|16,918
|16,794
|Loss before income taxes
|(31,585
|)
|(20,577
|)
|(63,400
|)
|(59,665
|)
|Income taxes
|(4,239
|)
|(3,371
|)
|(8,207
|)
|(4,773
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(35,824
|)
|$
|(23,948
|)
|$
|(71,607
|)
|$
|(64,438
|)
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|112,054,715
|111,885,305
|112,347,961
|110,934,149
|Stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|1,475
|$
|1,298
|$
|2,979
|$
|2,660
|Research and development
|10,885
|8,856
|21,461
|20,615
|Sales and marketing
|10,652
|10,655
|21,128
|21,125
|General and administrative
|10,847
|9,280
|20,546
|17,782
|$
|33,859
|$
|30,089
|$
|66,114
|$
|62,182
|Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|18
|$
|9
|$
|508
|$
|616
|Research and development
|111
|66
|348
|379
|Sales and marketing
|62
|46
|1,979
|2,900
|General and administrative
|68
|303
|491
|1,116
|$
|259
|$
|424
|$
|3,326
|$
|5,011
|Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|170
|$
|381
|$
|196
|$
|762
|Research and development
|338
|-
|1,695
|-
|Sales and marketing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|General and administrative
|24
|-
|627
|-
|$
|532
|$
|381
|$
|2,518
|$
|762
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Unaudited
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|199,231
|$
|185,585
|Marketable securities
|571,630
|343,383
|Short-term deposits
|36,587
|39,450
|Trade receivables, net
|149,703
|192,832
|Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets
|111,212
|116,824
|Total current assets
|1,068,363
|878,074
|Long-term assets:
|Long-term marketable securities
|364,203
|658,896
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|41,743
|45,593
|Property and equipment, net
|33,088
|30,795
|Intangible assets, net
|5,844
|-
|Goodwill
|39,750
|23,135
|Other assets
|62,021
|27,782
|Total long-term assets
|546,649
|786,201
|Total assets
|$
|1,615,012
|$
|1,664,275
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables
|$
|7,115
|$
|4,313
|Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities
|190,344
|164,930
|Convertible senior notes, net
|251,148
|250,529
|Deferred revenues
|322,791
|290,113
|Total current liabilities
|771,398
|709,885
|Long-term liabilities:
|Convertible senior notes, net
|451,247
|450,243
|Operating lease liabilities
|39,865
|42,789
|Deferred revenues
|108
|2,211
|Other liabilities
|10,895
|3,491
|Total long-term liabilities
|502,115
|498,734
|Stockholders' equity:
|Share capital
|Common stock
|112
|113
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|14,497
|2,676
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,138,652
|1,193,022
|Accumulated deficit
|(811,762
|)
|(740,155
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|341,499
|455,656
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,615,012
|$
|1,664,275
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(71,607
|)
|$
|(64,438
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,988
|5,767
|Stock-based compensation
|66,114
|62,182
|Amortization of deferred commissions
|25,141
|23,619
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|4,952
|4,722
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,774
|768
|Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|414
|(7,611
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|39,004
|46,704
|Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets
|1,427
|(3,399
|)
|Deferred commissions
|(35,592
|)
|(24,418
|)
|Other long-term assets
|(1,120
|)
|(58
|)
|Trade payables
|2,802
|1,860
|Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities
|15,953
|(4,374
|)
|Deferred revenues
|34,070
|26,995
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,029
|128
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|89,349
|68,447
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|126,000
|45,101
|Investment in marketable securities
|(57,654
|)
|(166,099
|)
|Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits
|99,750
|14,338
|Investment in short-term and long-term deposits
|(96,388
|)
|(9,192
|)
|Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(18,584
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,716
|)
|(1,116
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(975
|)
|-
|Other investing activities
|(1,500
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|44,933
|(116,968
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from employee stock plans
|7,163
|9,792
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(27,799
|)
|(36,608
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(120,636
|)
|(26,816
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|13,646
|(75,337
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|185,585
|230,740
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|199,231
|$
|155,403
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income (loss):
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(36,552
|)
|$
|(28,826
|)
|$
|(80,318
|)
|$
|(76,459
|)
|Add back:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|33,859
|30,089
|66,114
|62,182
|Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation
|259
|424
|3,326
|5,011
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses
|532
|381
|2,518
|762
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(1,902
|)
|$
|2,068
|$
|(8,360
|)
|$
|(8,504
|)
|Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income:
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(35,824
|)
|$
|(23,948
|)
|$
|(71,607
|)
|$
|(64,438
|)
|Add back:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|33,859
|30,089
|66,114
|62,182
|Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation
|259
|424
|3,326
|5,011
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses
|532
|381
|2,518
|762
|Foreign exchange rate differences, net
|4,116
|(569
|)
|1,981
|(1,250
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|887
|385
|1,774
|768
|Acquisition-related taxes
|-
|-
|391
|-
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|3,829
|$
|6,762
|$
|4,497
|$
|3,035
|GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted
|112,054,715
|111,885,305
|112,347,961
|110,934,149
|Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - basic
|112,054,715
|111,885,305
|112,347,961
|110,934,149
|Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - diluted
|135,158,214
|128,023,643
|135,929,738
|128,045,793
|GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|Varonis Systems, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
|(in thousands)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Reconciliation to non-GAAP free cash flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|89,349
|$
|68,447
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,716
|)
|(1,116
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(975
|)
|-
|Free cash flow
|$
|82,658
|$
|67,331
