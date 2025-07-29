Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iridex To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 12, 2025


2025-07-29 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to release financial results for the second quarter 2025 and provide a business update after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1-888-596-4144 and providing passcode : 2197032 followed by pressing #. A live and recorded webcast will be available on the“Event Calendar” page of the“Investors” section of the Company's website at .

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated laser treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at .

MicroPulse® is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2025 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
...


