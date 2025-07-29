Bitcoin Depot Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For Tuesday, August 12Th At 10:00 Am ET
Call Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Phone Instructions
U.S. and Canada (toll-free): 888-596-4144
U.S. (toll): 646-968-2525
Conference ID: 9071245
Webcast Instructions
Webcast link:
A replay of the call will be available beginning after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time through August 19, 2025.
U.S. & Canada (toll-free) replay number: 800-770-2030
U.S. toll number: 609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9071245
If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Bitcoin Depot's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,800 kiosk locations as of June 2025. Learn more at .
Contacts:
Investors
Cody Slach
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
Media
Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
