Ceribell To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference


2025-07-29 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at .

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for detecting suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
...

Media Contact
Corrie Rose
...


