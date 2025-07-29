Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue Of $1.211B And Earnings Per Share Of $1.20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the“Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.20 in the 2025 second quarter on revenue of $1.211 billion.“The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees performed admirably during the second quarter, highlighted by continuing strong performance by our services hauled by unsided/platform equipment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro.“I was encouraged that Landstar achieved a 3.2% sequential increase in truck revenue per load compared to the 2025 first quarter, outperforming typical seasonality. In addition, I was excited to see our net BCO truck count remain essentially flat sequentially, the best performance we've seen since the second quarter of 2022. Our network of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees continue to be laser-focused on safety, security and delivering great service to our customers in what continues to be a dynamic and challenging freight transportation environment.”

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 Revenue $ 1,211,383 $ 1,225,005 Gross profit $ 109,261 $ 119,996 Variable contribution $ 170,450 $ 175,131 Operating income $ 56,280 $ 68,059 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.48





(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts. (2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company's stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2025 second quarter, Landstar purchased 300,141 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $42.4 million, bringing the total number of common shares purchased during the twenty-six week period ended June 28, 2025, to 686,459 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $103.3 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,861,522 shares of the Company's common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable on September 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2025.

Total revenue was $1,211 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $1,225 million in the 2024 second quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2025 second quarter was $1,118 million, or 92% of revenue, compared to $1,106 million, or 90% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2025 second quarter was $591 million, compared to $619 million in the 2024 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2025 second quarter was $401 million, compared to $381 million in the 2024 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2025 second quarter was $101 million, compared to $78 million in the 2024 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $73 million, or 6% of revenue, in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $94 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter.

Truck revenue per load increased 2.6% in the 2025 second quarter as compared to the 2024 second quarter, while the number of loads hauled via truck declined 1.5% over the same period.

Gross profit in the 2025 second quarter was $109 million, and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2025 second quarter was $170 million. Gross profit in the 2024 second quarter was $120 million, and variable contribution in the 2024 second quarter was $175 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2025 and 2024 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company's accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $426 million as of June 28, 2025. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders' equity was 17%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 16%.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures :

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company's financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company's results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a“safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are“forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar's business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“intention,”“expects,”“plans,”“predicts,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company's largest such agent by revenue in the 2024 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company's computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar's Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar's Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter, described in Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 2,363,885 $ 2,396,048 $ 1,211,383 $ 1,225,005 Investment income 7,327 7,066 3,729 3,654 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 1,839,289 1,855,579 941,411 950,058 Commissions to agents 192,836 197,098 99,522 99,816 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 31,424 28,994 19,595 14,135 Insurance and claims 70,301 53,432 30,449 27,164 Selling, general and administrative 117,288 111,361 55,706 54,939 Depreciation and amortization 24,375 28,630 12,149 14,488 Total costs and expenses 2,275,513 2,275,094 1,158,832 1,160,600 Operating income 95,699 128,020 56,280 68,059 Interest and debt expense (income) 539 (3,286 ) 698 (1,675 ) Income before income taxes 95,160 131,306 55,582 69,734 Income taxes 23,461 31,586 13,689 17,110 Net income $ 71,699 $ 99,720 $ 41,893 $ 52,624 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.05 $ 2.79 $ 1.20 $ 1.48 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,037,000 35,702,000 34,870,000 35,654,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 0.40 $ 0.33





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 28, December 28, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,237 $ 515,018 Short-term investments 66,935 51,619 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $12,284 and $12,904 717,249 683,841 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $21,995 and $17,812 48,781 47,160 Other current assets 45,144 22,229 Total current assets 1,237,346 1,319,867 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $464,538 and $456,547 287,500 311,345 Goodwill 41,399 40,933 Other assets 133,399 141,166 Total assets $ 1,699,644 $ 1,813,311 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 58,141 $ 61,033 Accounts payable 401,849 383,625 Current maturities of long-term debt 30,747 33,116 Insurance claims 36,797 40,511 Dividends payable - 70,632 Other current liabilities 91,605 84,237 Total current liabilities 619,139 673,154 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 54,677 69,191 Insurance claims 73,268 62,842 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 30,734 35,685 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,589,418 and 68,559,269 686 686 Additional paid-in capital 258,915 255,260 Retained earnings 2,905,011 2,859,916 Cost of 33,935,882 and 33,243,196 shares of common stock in treasury (2,235,622 ) (2,131,413 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,164 ) (12,010 ) Total shareholders' equity 921,826 972,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,699,644 $ 1,813,311









Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,186,071 $ 1,247,244 $ 591,276 $ 618,940 Unsided/platform equipment 741,270 723,995 400,862 380,950 Less-than-truckload 47,749 53,707 25,313 28,090 Other truck transportation(1) 192,766 149,675 100,687 77,709 Total truck transportation 2,167,856 2,174,621 1,118,138 1,105,689 Rail intermodal 39,515 45,002 22,028 22,307 Ocean and air cargo carriers 116,426 125,380 50,789 71,306 Other(2) 40,088 51,045 20,428 25,703 $ 2,363,885 $ 2,396,048 $ 1,211,383 $ 1,225,005 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) included in total truck transportation $ 888,489 $ 918,071 $ 461,432 $ 465,510 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 572,154 599,973 284,091 300,959 Unsided/platform equipment 246,241 244,407 128,996 126,460 Less-than-truckload 76,830 82,850 41,250 42,617 Other truck transportation(1) 90,185 71,440 46,173 37,914 Total truck transportation 985,410 998,670 500,510 507,950 Rail intermodal 13,970 14,380 7,820 7,230 Ocean and air cargo carriers 16,560 17,240 7,440 8,520 1,015,940 1,030,290 515,770 523,700 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) included in total truck transportation 398,000 422,300 203,930 213,560 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,073 $ 2,079 $ 2,081 $ 2,057 Unsided/platform equipment 3,010 2,962 3,108 3,012 Less-than-truckload 621 648 614 659 Other truck transportation(1) 2,137 2,095 2,181 2,050 Total truck transportation 2,200 2,178 2,234 2,177 Rail intermodal 2,829 3,129 2,817 3,085 Ocean and air cargo carriers 7,031 7,273 6,826 8,369 Revenue period on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) $ 2,232 $ 2,174 $ 2,263 $ 2,180 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors(3) 38 % 38 % 38 % 38 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 54 % 52 % 54 % 52 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 5 % 5 % 4 % 6 % Other 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % June 28, June 29, 2025 2024 Truck Capacity Providers: BCO Independent Contractors(3) 7,844 8,385 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active(4) 41,842 45,382 Other approved 27,672 25,450 69,514 70,832 Total available truck capacity providers 77,358 79,217 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors(3) 8,611 9,180 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 2,363,885 $ 2,396,048 $ 1,211,383 $ 1,225,005 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 1,839,289 1,855,579 941,411 950,058 Commissions to agents 192,836 197,098 99,522 99,816 Variable costs of revenue 2,032,125 2,052,677 1,040,933 1,049,874 Trailing equipment depreciation 13,844 13,834 6,867 6,937 Information technology costs(1) 7,609 11,986 3,934 6,182 Insurance-related costs(2) 71,317 54,659 30,793 27,881 Other operating costs 31,424 28,994 19,595 14,135 Other costs of revenue 124,194 109,473 61,189 55,135 Total costs of revenue 2,156,319 2,162,150 1,102,122 1,105,009 Gross profit $ 207,566 $ 233,898 $ 109,261 $ 119,996 Gross profit margin 8.8 % 9.8 % 9.0 % 9.8 % Plus: other costs of revenue 124,194 109,473 61,189 55,135 Variable contribution $ 331,760 $ 343,371 $ 170,450 $ 175,131 Variable contribution margin 14.0 % 14.3 % 14.1 % 14.3 % (1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company's independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.

