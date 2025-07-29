AMPED Debuts To Build Pathways From Military Foodservice To Restaurant Careers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Advanced Military Professional Educational Development (AMPED) initiative marks a new chapter in the Foundation's commitment to supporting military foodservice professionals by introducing them to the full spectrum of career opportunities in the restaurant and hospitality industry – and investing in their growth through industry partners like Hormel Foodservice. The first-of-its-kind immersive experience is designed for service members across all branches of the military – including the Air Force, Army, United States Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command.

AMPED initiative marks a new chapter in the Foundation's commitment to supporting military foodservice professionals.

Post thi

"AMPED is more than a training-it's a bridge between military excellence and civilian opportunity," said Rob Gifford, president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "By bringing the restaurant and hospitality industry directly to military foodservice professionals, we're helping them see the breadth of careers available and equipping them with the tools to thrive in their next chapter."

The three-day event will feature hands-on culinary training, food science and supply chain sessions, and leadership development workshops led by Hormel Foods experts. Attendees will also explore the SPAM Museum, tour Hormel's production facilities, and engage in peer networking and mentorship.

This new initiative builds on the Foundation's longstanding commitment to the military community, which includes the annual Military Foodservice Awards, Advanced Culinary Training Program (ACTP), and apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities for transitioning service members and veterans who want to pursue industry careers.

For more information about AMPED and the Foundation's military programs, visit ChooseRestaurants/military .

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants .

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation